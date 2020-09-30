School renames hall to honour student who died from leukaemia
PUBLISHED: 07:30 01 October 2020
A secondary school has renamed its assembly hall in honour of a former pupil who died from leukemia.
The family of Michael Holyland, who died aged 15, helped to carry out the formal opening of the renamed building at Cromer Academy.
The North Walsham boy was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2013 and underwent a bone marrow transplant thanks to his brother
After being told he was in remission he returned to full-time education at Cromer Academy, but after being rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital he discovered the leukaemia had returned. He sadly passed away in May 2019.
The Holyland Hall was officially opened by his mother Laura and brother Nathan. It will be accessible to all students and staff and will stand as a legacy to the remarkable young man, the school said.
Sharon Jones, SRB coordinator at Cromer Academy, said: “Michael was diagnosed with leukemia when he was nine years’ old and fought this disease with grit, determination and stubbornness
“He enjoyed school and between treatments and hospital visits he made the very best of the time he had with us. Science and Maths were his favourite subjects and he was also on the school council.
“He had a wicked sense of fun and humour and left a lasting impression on everyone that he met.”
Michael’s mum, Laura Holyland, said: “I am truly humbled by the dedication Cromer Academy has done in honour of my son.
“He would have loved being the centre of attention. You have immortalised his memory and I will be forever grateful for this and for the care and compassion you showed him whilst attending your school
Karl Holyland, Michael’s dad, added: “It’s comforting to know that the memory of Michael will live on within all the children who attend Cromer Academy and I hope they also carry a little of his strength and fortitude and go on to achieve the very best they can.”
School principal Darren Hollingsworth said: “As a community, we honour Michael’s memory and every pupil who uses the hall passes the plaque that bears his name.
“The Holyland Hall is placed at the very heart of the school. A fitting place as Michael will remain in the hearts of all who knew him.”
