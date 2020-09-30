School renames hall to honour student who died from leukaemia

Former Cromer Academy student Michael Holyland who died from leukemia aged 15 in 2019. Picture: Suppiled by Holyland family Archant

A secondary school has renamed its assembly hall in honour of a former pupil who died from leukemia.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Holyland�s mother Laura and brother Nathan at the opening of assembly hall at Cromer Academy renamed in his honor, together with staff and teachers. Picture: Inspiration Trust Michael Holyland�s mother Laura and brother Nathan at the opening of assembly hall at Cromer Academy renamed in his honor, together with staff and teachers. Picture: Inspiration Trust

The family of Michael Holyland, who died aged 15, helped to carry out the formal opening of the renamed building at Cromer Academy.

MORE: Oversubscribed school unveils £8m expansion to welcome more pupils

The North Walsham boy was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2013 and underwent a bone marrow transplant thanks to his brother

After being told he was in remission he returned to full-time education at Cromer Academy, but after being rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital he discovered the leukaemia had returned. He sadly passed away in May 2019.

Michael Holyland, then 14, front left, with brother Nathan and parents Karl and Laura. Picture: supplied by Karen Gregory Michael Holyland, then 14, front left, with brother Nathan and parents Karl and Laura. Picture: supplied by Karen Gregory

The Holyland Hall was officially opened by his mother Laura and brother Nathan. It will be accessible to all students and staff and will stand as a legacy to the remarkable young man, the school said.

Sharon Jones, SRB coordinator at Cromer Academy, said: “Michael was diagnosed with leukemia when he was nine years’ old and fought this disease with grit, determination and stubbornness

You may also want to watch:

“He enjoyed school and between treatments and hospital visits he made the very best of the time he had with us. Science and Maths were his favourite subjects and he was also on the school council.

“He had a wicked sense of fun and humour and left a lasting impression on everyone that he met.”

Michael’s mum, Laura Holyland, said: “I am truly humbled by the dedication Cromer Academy has done in honour of my son.

Michael Holyland, pictured when 11, in the cab of a lorry with mum Laura and dad Karl. Picture: Karen Bethell Michael Holyland, pictured when 11, in the cab of a lorry with mum Laura and dad Karl. Picture: Karen Bethell

“He would have loved being the centre of attention. You have immortalised his memory and I will be forever grateful for this and for the care and compassion you showed him whilst attending your school

MORE: Norfolk schools trust chief says exams must go ahead as normal

Karl Holyland, Michael’s dad, added: “It’s comforting to know that the memory of Michael will live on within all the children who attend Cromer Academy and I hope they also carry a little of his strength and fortitude and go on to achieve the very best they can.”

School principal Darren Hollingsworth said: “As a community, we honour Michael’s memory and every pupil who uses the hall passes the plaque that bears his name.

Cromer Academy principal Darren Hollingsworth. Picture: Inspiration Trust Cromer Academy principal Darren Hollingsworth. Picture: Inspiration Trust

“The Holyland Hall is placed at the very heart of the school. A fitting place as Michael will remain in the hearts of all who knew him.”