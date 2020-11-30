Mass testing of Norfolk students starts ahead of Christmas break

Published: 4:24 PM November 30, 2020

Students across the UK are being offered rapid coronavirus testing ahead of the Christmas holiday. - Credit: PA Images

Mass testing of hundreds of students who don’t have coronavirus symptoms has started to allow them to safely return home for Christmas.

Government-led Covid-19 testing has begun at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Norwich, with a new asymptomatic rapid test site opened at the Sportspark.

Testing will continue until December 9 as part of the government’s strategy to coordinate the safe-return of students to their families for the winter holidays during a ‘travel window’ between December 3 and 9.

It comes as the government announced last week that it will be possible for some household mixing during the festive period across the UK.

Prof Neil Ward, UEA’s deputy vice-chancellor. - Credit: UEA

Students are encouraged to get tested twice during the first week of December, with each result returned within 24 hours.

Professor Neil Ward, UEA’s deputy vice-chancellor, said: “This has been a tough year for our students, and we are really pleased to be able to offer them peace of mind as they return home to spend well-deserved rest with their loved ones.

“We hope lots of students will take up the offer of testing as they start to look towards going home and considering health for their friends and families.

“It is our priority to support those who are doing the right thing and isolating before they travel, and of course our campus remains open over the festive period for those who are staying on site with us.”

The Sportspark at the UEA. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Testing is also available to UEA staff who are regularly on campus supporting students who will be staying on campus over the holidays.

The new rapid testing is separate to that which was provided by the Norwich Testing Initiative to all UEA students and staff who are frequently on campus since the start of term, but which has now ended.

Latest figures show 22 UEA students and three members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 in the past seven days.

Em Anderson, UEA student union welfare officer. - Credit: UEA

Em Anderson, UEA student union welfare officer, said: “Coming out of lockdown, it’s imperative that we continue to look after our families, friends, and local communities leading up to the winter break.”

Shadow minister for universities Emma Hardy has written to the Government urging them to stagger the return of students to universities in the new year or risk spikes in coronavirus infections.