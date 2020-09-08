Pupil or staff member in isolation amid school coronavirus scare

George White Junior School in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A pupil or staff member at a Norfolk school is currently in isolation after having been tested for coronavirus, it has emerged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parents of children at George White Junior School in Silver Road, Norwich were informed about a possible COVID-19 case in a letter sent home on Tuesday (September 8).

The letter to parents and carers states: “We have been advised that a member of staff/pupil is currently following isolation rules and is undergoing testing for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We would like to reassure you that the school is following national guidance and has put in place the Local Authority’s Compliance Code for educational settings to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.”

The letter from head teacher John McConnell: “We continue to be vigilant for any other cases and will update you as soon as we are aware of the test results.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.

“Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild illness.

“The setting remains open and providing your child remains well they can continue to attend as normal.

“We will keep this under review.”

The letter goes on to advise parents and carers of what they should do if their child were to develop symptoms of coronavirus, including that they should remain at home for at least 10 days.

It comes after Old Buckenham High School in Norfolk announced it would be closed on Monday (September 7), due to a staff member contracting coronavirus.

Old Buckenham High School posted the notice on its website on Sunday night, apologising for the late notice and saying it had only just become aware of the situation.

Their statement said: “Due to a member of staff testing positive for Covid 19, Old Buckenham High School will be closed on Monday 7th. We apologise for the late delivery of this information, however, we have only very recently become aware of the situation. More information to follow.”

Head teacher Andrew Fell said the decision to close was “regrettable” but that the school was following “established protocols”.