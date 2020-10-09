Pupils self-isolating after confirmed coronavirus case at another Norfolk school

A group of students at Hethersett Academy have been told to self-isolate after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Streetview/Inspiration Trust Google Streetview/Inspiration Trust

A group of students at a Norfolk academy have been told to self-isolate after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Students have been told to self-isolate after a member of staff at Hethersett Academy tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: Google. Students have been told to self-isolate after a member of staff at Hethersett Academy tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: Google.

Hethersett Academy has become the latest school where a case has prompted the need for a number of students to isolate at home.

Parents were sent a letter after school on Thursday, informing them of the positive coronavirus case and that a group of students would need to stay at home.

Jane Diver, principal of Hethersett Academy said: “A member of our school community has tested positive for Covid-19.

“We’ve acted quickly and followed Public Health England guidance to protect our children, staff, families and wider community.

Hethersett Academy principal Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust Hethersett Academy principal Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

“A group of students will be continuing their education at home using our remote learning resources.

“Our teaching teams will continue to support our students remotely. We’ve made our families aware and would like to thank them for their support.”

The school is one of a number in Norfolk which has had to deal with confirmed cases of coronavirus among either staff or students.

Last week, Dr Louise Smith, director of public health at Norfolk County Council, revealed that there were 30 schools in Norfolk dealing with coronavirus ‘situations’.

While 27 schools had confirmed or suspected Covid-19 cases and groups of children have been told to self-isolate, there had not been any outbreaks.

An outbreak is defined when two or more infections are linked to the same place and Dr Smith had said the rapid action of schools - including asking year groups or bubbles to isolate - had helped prevent them.

She said: “All of the data, both locally and nationally, is showing that schools are actually quite low-risk for the transmission of the virus and that we are more concerned about our frail and vulnerable population.”

Schools which have taken action due to coronavirus cases include City Academy, Framingham Earl High School, Snettisham Primary School, Litcham School, Springwood High School in King’s Lynn, Wymondham High Academy, Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy, and Arden Grove Infant School in Hellesdon.

In Great Yarmouth, the Catch-22 school has been closed and a year group at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy told not to attend school for 10 days.

