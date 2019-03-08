What – and who – is in this colourful art installation?

An installation depicting Henri Matisse's artwork L'Escargot, created by and featuring Coltishall Primary School pupils, captured from above by a drone flown by local drone pilot Tony Hampton. Picture: Submitted Submitted

Primary school pupils in Norfolk have taken their learning about French artist Henri Matisse to new heights.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children at Coltishall Primary School were tasked with collecting recyclable materials and second-hand fabrics to recreate one of the 20th century painter's famous pieces, L'Escargot.

You may also want to watch:

The pupils were also part of the installation, dressing in the colours of their allotted shape in the piece.

Local drone pilot Tony Hampson was on hand with his machine to capture the work as it was being created and as a finished piece.

The school project coincides with an exhibition on Matisse which is being held at the Capital Culture Gallery in Coltishall until May 18.

Capital Culture Gallery owner Rachael Sparshatt said: “Doing a piece of performance and installation art with children really brings the artist to life for them and has created huge excitement.”