Search

Advanced search

School's carol concert and disco cancelled after building left without heating

PUBLISHED: 08:29 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 12 December 2019

Colman Junior School. Photo: Google

Colman Junior School. Photo: Google

Archant

A Norwich school has had to cancel end-of-term celebrations due to heating problems.

Colman Junior School announced it would be shut on Thursday, December 12 due to there being no heating in the school.

The closure means that the school's Christmas carol concert and end-of-term disco have been cancelled.

Staff are hoping to get the problem repaired before Friday.

Most Read

‘It was then I knew he was dangerous’ - Victim of on-the-run stalker speaks out

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

‘That’s gay’ slurs highlighted as high school rated inadequate

King Edward VII Academy has been rated 'inadequate' Photo: Old Lennensians

Market traders fear Christmas is ‘ruined’ after festive version opens

Bird's eye view of Norwich market. Photo: Jo Clarke

‘Weeping with frustration’: train mayhem could force teacher to move

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Weeping with frustration’: train mayhem could force teacher to move

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack

Horse racing could soon be staged on Norfolk beach

Fakenham Racecourse clerk David Hunter is keen to stage horse racing on a Norfolk beach, replicating the annual event at Laytown in Ireland. Picture: PA Images/Archant

James Maddison: Hillsborough tears and the debt he can never re-pay to Farke and Webber

James Maddison's knee injury was a key moment in Norwich City's timeline Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

The village with its own climbing wall - but it needs someone to run it

Climbers at Morley climbing wall enjoying the facility. Photo: Duncan Kerridge
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists