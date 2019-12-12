School's carol concert and disco cancelled after building left without heating
A Norwich school has had to cancel end-of-term celebrations due to heating problems.
Colman Junior School announced it would be shut on Thursday, December 12 due to there being no heating in the school.
The closure means that the school's Christmas carol concert and end-of-term disco have been cancelled.
Staff are hoping to get the problem repaired before Friday.