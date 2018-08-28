Search

Infant school calls in builders to fix ‘deteriorating’ wall

PUBLISHED: 09:38 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 08 January 2019

Colman Infant School has had to call in builders to fix a wall in its school hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A Norwich school has begun the new term with a building project after plasterwork started crumbling.

A construction team is on site at Colman Infant School on Colman Road to mend one of the walls in its school hall, after plaster debris from the wall was found on the floor.

Headteacher Matthew Gamble said the debris was discovered during a routine inspection on January 2.

He said: “Further inspection revealed that a small section of the interior plasterwork on one wall had deteriorated through everyday wear and tear.

“The area was made safe and the school opened as normal on Thursday January 3 with minimal disruption.

“Contractors are currently on site carrying out the required repairs with the work due to be finished within five working days.”

