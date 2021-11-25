College praised for 'eradicating' health and safety woes after merger

A college has been praised for "eradicating" health and safety concerns at a troubled school it merged with.

City College Norwich merged with Easton College in 2020 after the latter, then known as Easton and Otley College, was rated as inadequate by regulator Ofsted for the second inspection in a row.

But in the first full inspection since the two colleges merged, inspectors said that health and safety concerns outlined in previous inspections at the campus had now been resolved.

These concerns largely centred around the working farm on the Easton campus, which the college's principal said were "mainly around housekeeping and basic compliance, as opposed to teaching the highest standards that the industry would expect of us".

The most recent inspection has seen City College retain its status as good across the board, with inspectors also rating the college's work with students with high needs as outstanding.

Principal Corienne Peasgood said: "This was our first full inspection since 2017 and since then we have seen the biggest disruption to education in living memory with the Covid pandemic, as well as two successful mergers.

"Our students, our teachers and our support staff can share my sense of pride that during this challenging time we have continued to deliver good teaching and learning.

"It is hugely rewarding to see Ofsted picking up on our students' enthusiasm, motivation and desire to succeed and the way everyone embraces a culture of tolerance and respect for all."

The Easton merger was the second the college underwent since its last inspection, having also linked up with Paston College in North Walsham.

The principal added: "Although we've achieved a good rating, there is still a lot of hard work ahead of us. Teaching at Easton College has improved since the merger, but we still have more work to do.

"Overall though, this report reflects a real sense of optimism. Despite the challenges of the past 18 months, Ofsted has recognised the broad and valuable contribution that our colleges are making across Norfolk and beyond."

In the report, inspectors praised the college's work with its high needs students, saying they "feel exceptionally well supported".

The inspector added: "In the land-based provision at Easton College, teachers have placed a strong focus on improving health and safety, which was previously extremely poor.

"Teachers have now eradicated poor health and safety practices, resulting in a dramatically improved learning experience for students."

What have the students said?

Maria Jose Lamas, a mature student from Spain, said: "City College Norwich has been very important for me and good for my confidence in speaking in English. It is a good environment and atmosphere."

Brooke Gray, who is in her second year of an agricultural diploma at Easton, said: "The farms have improved a lot and so have the lessons. We are now getting to do more practicals with the livestock and machinery side and we get more help with the theory-based work as well."

Molly Gimson, who studies the same course, added: "The general environment around the college is a lot better - it's a lot cleaner and a lot tidier."

Emma Joslin, who is studying a business administrator apprenticeship, alongside working for Norfolk County Council, said: "Because of the pandemic, most of my learning was virtual. I had to do presentations online, which was great for my interpersonal skills."

