Can you spot yourself in City College Norwich graduation ceremony pictures?

City College Norwich graduation 2019 at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Andi Sapey Andi Sapey

Almost 400 City College Norwich students have celebrated one of the biggest achievements of their lives.

The college held its graduation ceremony for students achieving degrees and other higher education qualifications at Norwich Cathedral on Saturday.

Among them was higher education student of the year Kasia Mydlik, a bank manager from Thetford who overcame difficult personal circumstances to complete her degree in business management.

She said: "I always thought that getting a degree would be the missing piece to my puzzle, as you never know what it can lead on to."

There were also honorary degrees for Julia Nix, district manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, and Julia Watling, development programme manager at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, for their contributions to improving education, training and employment opportunities in the region.

Corrienne Peasgood, City College Norwich principal, said: "Our graduates have shown incredible commitment throughout their studies, with many balancing work, study and family commitments."

Higher education student of the year Kasia Mydlik is presented with her award by honorary graduate Julia Watling at the City College Norwich 2019 graduation ceremony at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Andi Sapey Higher education student of the year Kasia Mydlik is presented with her award by honorary graduate Julia Watling at the City College Norwich 2019 graduation ceremony at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Andi Sapey

Honorary graduates Julia Nix, district manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, and Julia Watling, development programme manager at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, at the City College Norwich 2019 graduation ceremony at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Andi Sapey Honorary graduates Julia Nix, district manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, and Julia Watling, development programme manager at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, at the City College Norwich 2019 graduation ceremony at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Andi Sapey

Principal Corrienne Peasgood speaks at the City College Norwich 2019 graduation ceremony at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Andi Sapey Principal Corrienne Peasgood speaks at the City College Norwich 2019 graduation ceremony at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Andi Sapey

