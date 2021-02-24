Published: 12:51 PM February 24, 2021

The City Academy Norwich PE team. Pictured from left to right are Megan Turnbull, Neil Moggan, Bryony Radley, Jon Larner, Jenny Kitson-Cook and Chris Taylor - Credit: Submitted

A secondary school in Norwich is celebrating after being recognised for its high quality physical education (PE).

City Academy Norwich has been awarded the Association of Physical Education (afPE) quality mark with a distinction.

This followed a full day's inspection visit plus interviews with staff and students, measuring the quality of sport within the academy.

The logo for the Association for Physical Education distinction award, which City Academy Norwich has been awarded. - Credit: Submitted

Neil Moggan, director of sport at City Academy, said: "As a school we have been working relentlessly towards this goal for the last four years.

"We have focused on improving both the physical and mental health and wellbeing of our young people with some highly innovative strategies."

He said the award recognises all the hard work put in by a large number of people throughout the school community, including the Norwich School Sports Partnership.

Paul Collin, City Academy headteacher, said the school was thrilled to be awarded a distinction having worked with a range of stakeholders to promote health and mental wellbeing.

He added: "City Academy Norwich continues to change a reputation it once had, demonstrating our commitment to education for every child.

"We are the only academy within the local and wider community to be offered such a high level award which demonstrates how our school is leading the way across Norfolk in physical education.”

The afPE is the PE Subject Association in the UK, which was officially launched at the House of Parliament in March 2006.