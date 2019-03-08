Nursery team left ‘devastated’ by Ofsted judgement

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:31 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 06 April 2019

Ofsted logo

Ofsted logo

Archant

A Norfolk nursery says it is determined to re-establish its reputation following a critical Ofsted report.

Children’s World in Hockwold near Thetford has been ranked as “inadequate” after an inspector noted failures in leadership, teaching and children’s development and outcomes.

The report, published following an inspection in March, said staff’s poor practice was having a negative impact on children’s safety, well-being and their learning and development.

But nursery manager Frances Rogers said the majority of the actions required by Ofsted had already been addressed and that it was working with staff, families and Norfolk County Council to reinstate its “good” rating “at the first possible opportunity”.

The report said the quality of teaching at Children’s World was “weak”, with the inspector noting that staff “do not support children to make good progress in their learning”.

It said the nursery provided a suitable range of outdoor activities which the children enjoyed and engaged with – but some activities were judged to “lack challenge” which led children to become bored.

It added: “At times, the learning environment becomes hazardous, which means children trip of fall over the resources scattered on the floor.”

However, the report did note that partnerships with parents were effective.

“Staff encourage parents to share what they know about their children when they first start at the nursery. They provide parents with ideas to help support children’s emotional well-being, such as when armed forces parents have to go away.”

In a statement Ms Rogers said: “The whole team are absolutely devastated, and we are determined to re-establish our excellent reputation and our previous grading of ‘good’ when the inspectors return in three to six months.

“We do not feel that on the day the inspector had a true reflection of how committed the staff are at supporting the children’s learning, ensuring they leave Children’s World ready for their next stage of learning.”

Registered in 2014, Children’s World provides funded early years education for two to four-year-olds and employs 11 childcare staff. It had 74 children on its roll at the time of the Ofsted inspection.

