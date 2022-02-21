Youngsters invited to perform on stage with global artists
Schoolchildren from several Norfolk schools have been invited to perform on stage with a host of global artists in a series of concerts in the coming weeks.
For a two-week period beginning on February 28, a bumper bill of artists from Bulgaria to India, Venezuela to Zimbabwe and beyond will be performing in a series of city concerts.
The multi-cultural artists will be teaming up with local schoolchildren for their performances.
Organised by Music Worldwide and billed as a 'Festival of World Sacred Music', the concerts will be held at venues including the Theatre Royal, the Playhouse and the Halls in the city.
They will feature children including Cawston Church of England Junior Academy, Lionwood Junior School and the Norwich School.
Gary Newland, artistic director of Music Worldwide, said: "We are delighted to be bringing culturally diverse music to Norfolk that people wouldn't normally be familiar with or listen to.
"The aim is to let children explore their own identity and that of individuals from other cultures and offer the opportunity to perform with them on stage."
The line-up is as follows:
Monday, February 28 at The Halls: The Luzmira Zerpa Ensemble with Caston CofE Junior Academy
Tuesday, March 1 at The Halls: King Gurcharan Mall with Lionwood Junior School
Friday, March 4 at Norwich Cathedral: London Bulgarian Choir with Norwich School
Monday, March 7 at The Halls: Anna Mudeka with Norwich Primary Academy
Wednesday, March 9 at Norwich Playhouse: Maya Youssef with St Williams Junior School
Friday, March 11 at the Theatre Royal: Justin Adams and Mohamed Errebbaa Ensemble with Norfolk-settled refugees