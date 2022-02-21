News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Youngsters invited to perform on stage with global artists

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 1:13 PM February 21, 2022
Updated: 1:15 PM February 21, 2022
King Gurcharan Mall, one of the acts performing with Norfolk schoolchildren as part of a global music festival

King Gurcharan Mall, one of the acts performing with Norfolk schoolchildren as part of a global music festival

Schoolchildren from several Norfolk schools have been invited to perform on stage with a host of global artists in a series of concerts in the coming weeks.

For a two-week period beginning on February 28, a bumper bill of artists from Bulgaria to India, Venezuela to Zimbabwe and beyond will be performing in a series of city concerts.

The multi-cultural artists will be teaming up with local schoolchildren for their performances.

Organised by Music Worldwide and billed as a 'Festival of World Sacred Music', the concerts will be held at venues including the Theatre Royal, the Playhouse and the Halls in the city.

They will feature children including Cawston Church of England Junior Academy, Lionwood Junior School and the Norwich School.

Gary Newland, chief executive of Music Worldwide

Gary Newland, chief executive of Music Worldwide

Gary Newland, artistic director of Music Worldwide, said:  "We are delighted to be bringing culturally diverse music to Norfolk that people wouldn't normally be familiar with or listen to.

"The aim is to let children explore their own identity and that of individuals from other cultures and offer the opportunity to perform with them on stage."

The line-up is as follows:

Luzmira Zerpa, one of the performers

Luzmira Zerpa, one of the performers

Monday, February 28 at The Halls: The Luzmira Zerpa Ensemble with Caston CofE Junior Academy

Tuesday, March 1 at The Halls: King Gurcharan Mall with Lionwood Junior School

Friday, March 4 at Norwich Cathedral: London Bulgarian Choir with Norwich School

The London Bulgarian Choir

The London Bulgarian Choir

Monday, March 7 at The Halls: Anna Mudeka with Norwich Primary Academy

Anna Mudeka, who will perform in Norwich as part of the festival

Anna Mudeka, who will perform in Norwich as part of the festival

Wednesday, March 9 at Norwich Playhouse: Maya Youssef with St Williams Junior School

Maya Yousef, who will perform alongside St Williams Primary

Maya Yousef, who will perform alongside St Williams Primary

Friday, March 11 at the Theatre Royal: Justin Adams and Mohamed Errebbaa Ensemble with Norfolk-settled refugees



