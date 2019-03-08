Video

Parents and pupils help celebrate school's revamp

School Principal Jo Brown. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A city centre primary school has celebrated a revamp - and its first year with a full school.

Over 300 people attended the opening of Charles Darwin Primary School in Rose Lane, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Over 300 people attended the opening of Charles Darwin Primary School in Rose Lane, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Charles Darwin Primary opened as a free school in September 2016 and currently has pupils from reception to year three.

The building in Rose Lane has recently undergone a major refurbishment, with new facilities including outdoor play areas and an indoor sports hall.

To celebrate the revamp, a grand opening was held at the Inspiration Trust school on Friday.

Sheriff of Norwich Dr Marian Prinsley officially opened the school and parents and pupils were invited to attend a summer fete which took place through the afternoon with stage performances from pupils, stalls and a barbecue.

Principal Jo Brown said: "It is really amazing, the journey has been incredible for the school and the staff here are just so dedicated.

"Parents have been great in supporting the school as it has been growing."