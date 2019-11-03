CCTV cameras in school toilets go live next week

Smithdon High School, Hunstanton, where CCTV cameras have been installed in toilets. Picture: Chris Bishop. Archant

CCTV cameras have been installed in boys and girls toilets at a Norfolk high school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parents have been told the devices at Smithdon High School, in Hunstanton, will be switched on next week.

They were written to by head John Hirst on Thursday, informing them of the move, after the cameras were installed over the half term holiday.

In his letter to parents, Mr Hirst states: "I am writing to inform you that, over the half term holiday, CCTV was installed in the student toilets.

"In summary, the reasons for installing the CCTV are as follows: To secure the health and personal safety of all students, to prevent vandalism and damage and to assist in the effective resolution of any concerns of accusations."

The letter adds a privacy impact report was carried out, which concluded installing the cameras was "the simplest and most effective action that could be taken".

It goes on: "The cameras are designed to be able to see only the entrance to the toilets and the hand basins, students' privacy is assured. Access is restricted to the head of the site for the viewing of the cameras."

Last year, a school in the Midlands was told to remove CCTV cameras from its toilets after parents said the surveillance was "creepy".

The Information Commissioner's Office warns cameras should only be installed as a last resort.

A spokesman said: "Recording images of any identifiable individuals needs to be done in line with data protection laws and particular care needs to be taken when this involves involve children."

The Department for Education says individual schools can make their own decision.

There was an outcry from parents after cameras were installed in toilets at Acle High School last year, following a spate of vandalism.

Smithdon is part off the West Norfolk Academies Trust. Its CCTV policy states: "No surveillance cameras will be placed in areas where there is an expectation of privacy (for example, in changing rooms) unless, in very exceptional circumstances, it is judged by us to be necessary to deal with very serious concerns."

The school declined to comment further.