Gallery
Cricket success, science experiements and pizza - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?
PUBLISHED: 06:30 22 January 2019
Sarah Ravencroft
Year 2 at Hethersett Old Hall School have been learning how to build circuits. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall School
Hethersett Old Hall School
It’s been another busy week in schools across the county and we’ve had lots of brilliant photos submitted for our School Report.
Attleborough Academy students rehearsing The Cursed Child. Balancing scripts on their head as a warm up developed into fabulous stage action which they analysed afterwards. Photo: Attleborough Academy
Students at St William’s Primary School have been trying foods from different countries as part of the school’s annual Food Festival. Norwich Lower School’s Year 1 pupils have been to Pizza Express to try some unusual and spicy ingredients.
Meanwhile, older pupils at Norwich School have been investigating the explosive properties of hydrogen at the school’s lunchtime science club. Fun has been had in science lessons at Hethersett Old Hall School where Year 2 children have been learning to make circuits and how plant matter can create electricity.
The largest number of Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall students have been selected for the Norfolk county cricket squads. Town Close School are proud to have had 18 students selected for the squads too. Students from Northgate High School, in Dereham, have qualified for places on the Mid Norfolk team for the Norfolk School’s Cross Country Championship.
There’s been work towards school productions too. Town Close School students have been set painting in preparation for the Year 4 production. All students at Glebe House School took part in a production of Porridge. Children at St Faith’s Primary School, in Norwich, were visited by the director and cast members of the NNOS production of Guy’s and Dolls at the Norwich Theatre Royal.
Attleborough Academy students rehearsing The Cursed Child. Balancing scripts on their head as a warm up led to fabulous stage action showing the transition from the 'muggle world' to Hogwarts. Photo: Attleborough Academy
Can you spot your child in our gallery?
• Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk
