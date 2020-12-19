News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
School's Christmas show shifts to video after Covid cancellation

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:02 AM December 19, 2020   
It was a case of 'the show must go on' at Buxton Primary School after the cancelation of their annual Christmas concert due to coronavirus restrictions. 

But rather than take to the stage, pupils made a video production called The Cancellation Before Christmas as a way of getting into the festive spirit.

Juliet Stops, the school's deputy headteacher, said they were thrilled with the reaction to the show since uploading it to YouTube earlier this week for the school's families to watch. 

Mrs Stops said: "It's based on Gogglebox where we have some children sitting and watching the TV. The news is on and they cover a massive protest that there's no Christmas show, and then there's a Queen's speech, a scene from Love Actually, a panto and more. By the end of it we show the younger ones dancing and singing."

The school raises money for a different charity through its Christmas show each year, and this year proceeds will go to East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

