Plans submitted for an eco-classroom at a Norfolk school

A Norfolk school has submitted plans for an eco-classroom.

Bure Valley School in Aylsham has lodged a bid to Broadland District Council to build the classroom adjacent to the existing school hall and to the north side of the main building.

A new double classroom space is needed to accommodate additional pupil numbers from September 2020, the design and access statement revealed.

Staff and governors took part in a number of consultations during the design process and all those were consulted were in support according to the plans.

Plans show the new classroom would include two rooms divided by an entrance lobby/cloak room and bathroom and storage facilities.

The proposed building will be partially constructed off site to avoid disruption around the school and is expected to take six weeks to build.

Plans said “creating sustainable facilities is fundamental to the effectiveness and future proofing of the new classroom” and outlined the ways the classroom would be environmentally friendly.