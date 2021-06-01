Norfolk academy trusts will share chief executive

Published: 12:02 PM June 1, 2021

Don Evans, currently CEO at Boudica Schools Trust, has also been appointed part time interim CEO of neighbouring The Yare Education Trust. - Credit: Archant

Two Norfolk school academy trusts are to share a chief executive as part of their latest move towards working in partnership.

Don Evans, chief executive at Boudica Schools Trust, has also been appointed part time interim chief executive of neighbouring The Yare Education Trust until the end of 2021.

The two trusts oversee 17 academies in Norwich, North Walsham, Great Yarmouth and Stalham, covering secondary, primary and special school provision and were already exploring partnership working.

Mr Evans said: “I’m very pleased to be given the chance to work with another excellent trust.

“The education landscape is still evolving and it is important that trusts remain agile and open to change, so it makes complete sense for us to use this unique opportunity to investigate all possibilities for partnership working.”

Chair of trustees at the Yare Education Trust, Dr Linda Steynor, said: “We are grateful to our colleagues at Boudica for freeing up some of Don’s time to take on this part time interim role, which will provide us with additional leadership capacity to support our schools during a key period of planning for the next academic year.”