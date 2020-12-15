News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Students get close-up look at £250,000 Banksy artwork

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:55 PM December 15, 2020   
Students at Downham Market Academy were given a close-up look at one of Banksy's most iconic pieces, The Grappling Hook

Students at Downham Market Academy were given a close-up look at one of Banksy's most iconic pieces, The Grappling Hook - Credit: Downham Market Academy

Students were given a rare opportunity to see one of Banksy's most iconic pieces in the flesh. 

Pupils at Downham Market Academy got up close to The Grappling Hook, which was on display having been loaned to the school by a local art collector.

The piece, estimated to be worth £250,000, was first showcased at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel, Bethlehem, in 2017.

Students at Downham Market Academy were given a close-up look at one of Banksy's most iconic pieces, The Grappling Hook

Students at Downham Market Academy were given a close-up look at one of Banksy's most iconic pieces, The Grappling Hook - Credit: Downham Market Academy

Forming a crucifix with three steel grapples attached to knotted rope, it was created as a “powerful statement” on the political and religious struggles in the West Bank of Bethlehem.

After students heard from the collector about a career in the arts industry, Mark Eastwood, senior deputy headteacher, said: "It's not every day you get to see a modern masterpiece close up.

You may also want to watch:

"We have plenty of passionate artists among our student community, so it was fantastic to learn about Banksy’s unique style from an expert and experience a Banksy piece first hand."

Most Read

  1. 1 Coronavirus figures suggest Norfolk tier drop hopes will be dashed
  2. 2 Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus in city centre
  3. 3 Warning after 'disturbing' anti-vaccine leaflet drops through letterboxes
  1. 4 Aviva dividends set to take hit after another sell off
  2. 5 Covid cases in Norfolk back above 1,000 a week, figures show
  3. 6 Police attended reports of row hours before fatal house fire
  4. 7 Family posted luggage to Norfolk to avoid Covid travel fine, meeting hears
  5. 8 Road closed after serious collision on A140
  6. 9 'It's not worth the risk' - Shoppers react to rise in coronavirus cases
  7. 10 Dazzling Christmas lights to take over village
Downham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Food and Drink

Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus