Students get close-up look at £250,000 Banksy artwork

Published: 2:55 PM December 15, 2020

Students at Downham Market Academy were given a close-up look at one of Banksy's most iconic pieces, The Grappling Hook - Credit: Downham Market Academy

Students were given a rare opportunity to see one of Banksy's most iconic pieces in the flesh.

Pupils at Downham Market Academy got up close to The Grappling Hook, which was on display having been loaned to the school by a local art collector.

The piece, estimated to be worth £250,000, was first showcased at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel, Bethlehem, in 2017.

Forming a crucifix with three steel grapples attached to knotted rope, it was created as a “powerful statement” on the political and religious struggles in the West Bank of Bethlehem.

After students heard from the collector about a career in the arts industry, Mark Eastwood, senior deputy headteacher, said: "It's not every day you get to see a modern masterpiece close up.

"We have plenty of passionate artists among our student community, so it was fantastic to learn about Banksy’s unique style from an expert and experience a Banksy piece first hand."