Can you help this primary school buy a huge Christmas tree?

Pupils at Angel Road Junior School in Norwich are sad that they could be without a school Christmas tree for the second year in a row. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

For children, Christmas is a magical time - and a sparkling tree is a key element.

Angel Road Junior School in Norwich is searching for a Christmas tree for its hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Angel Road Junior School in Norwich is searching for a Christmas tree for its hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

But something is needling pupils at one Norfolk school, which could be treeless this festive season - unless someone goes out on a limb to help.

Angel Road Junior and Infant schools in Norwich have launched dual campaigns to find funding or sponsorship for two Christmas trees.

While a tree has been found for the infant school, the junior school has yet to find an evergreen to complete its festive preparations.

Staff member Rachel Cousins said the school simply did not have the budget to buy a Christmas tree that would be suitable for the vaulted ceilings in its hall.

And with time before the big day running short, she said the junior school pupils were facing their second Christmas without a tree.

She has launched a campaign appealing to local businesses to either donate a tree to gift the school enough funds to buy one.

Chris Read, headteacher at the Federation of Angel Road Schools, said the junior school had been forced to dispose of the Christmas tree it had used for many years in 2017 as it had “become unstable”.

He said a tree would act a “focal point” for the vast array of Christmas-themed events the pupils were taking part in this month.

“Our hall has such a high ceiling that we do need a large tree – otherwise it can look a little lost.

“We have a wide range of Christmas activities planned for the children including a performance of The Grinch, a Christingle service and Nativity services at local churches, a Christmas lunch and talent show. A Christmas tree would help provide a focal point for our decorations,” he said.

Ms Cousins added: “Our hall is enormous and would need a tree that was at least 15ft.

“We prefer our Christmas trees to be real, but we do not have any funds left to buy one. We are looking for a local business to donate one to us or to sponsor one for us.”

East Anglia has a claim to fame in the Christmas tree market – the Elveden Estate near Thetford distributes thousands each winter and has supplied to customers including St Paul’s Cathedral and Sandringham House.