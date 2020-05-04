Search

Advanced search

School teams up with council to supply PPE and vital supplies

PUBLISHED: 15:39 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 04 May 2020

Sandra King creating food parcels in Alderman Peel High School. Picture:Alderman Peel High School

Sandra King creating food parcels in Alderman Peel High School. Picture:Alderman Peel High School

Archant

A north Norfolk school has joined forces with a council to deliver PPE and vital supplies to those in need.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) have set up 10 ‘Local Co-ordination Centres’ that are currently operating across the district.

With the help of local volunteers, the centres are able to coordinate the distribution of food parcels and prescriptions to vulnerable residents and those who are isolating.

One of the 10 centres is based at Alderman Peel High School, which is part of the Wensum Trust and a key location within the Wells community.

Sandra King, who has been running the Wells Local Co-ordination Centre at Alderman Peel High School since March, said: “I have been liaising with the principal, Alastair Ogle, to help deliver urgent food parcels to local families in need and have established links with our local authority to help reach families of those students who live outside of the North Norfolk District Council area.

You may also want to watch:

“I feel proud to be able to support our most vulnerable residents by helping them to access the vital supplies and support they need during this difficult time.”

Teachers at the high school have been checking in with students on a regular basis and are able to connect families with the services the NNDC offer, without any delays.

Mr Ogle, the school’s principal, said: “It has been truly heart-warming to receive the messages of thanks from parents whose families we have been able to help during these difficult times and we are delighted to be able to provide a space so that the community can benefit from the work NNDC are offering.”

After speaking with a parent who works at Fakenham Medical Practice, Amanda Moffat, teacher of Design and Technology at Alderman Peel High School, decided to donate the school’s safety goggles so that they could be used as PPE by medical staff.

The school has since sent more safety goggles out to other areas of North Norfolk with PPE shortages.

Jo Parkes, a practice nurse at Fakenham Medical Centre said: “Having safety goggles that fit comfortably to ensure safety with face-to-face contact, for example in childhood vaccination clinics, has made a daunting situation much easier.

“There is no being heroes, it is just a job that I have been trained to do, albeit in difficult times.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Teen stabbed seven times, kicked and punched in violent attack

Fifteen-year-old Adam Wright. Photo: Adam Wright.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Lockdown ‘could have catastrophic effect’ on small brewers, expert warns

Father and son team John and Alan Ridealgh, founders of the Humber Doucy Brewing company at Bacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Relaxing lockdown? Let’s make sure we’re doing it for the right reasons

Prime minister Boris Johnson faces a tough decision. Would you be in his shoes? Picture: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Media
Drive 24