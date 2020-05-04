School teams up with council to supply PPE and vital supplies

Sandra King creating food parcels in Alderman Peel High School.

A north Norfolk school has joined forces with a council to deliver PPE and vital supplies to those in need.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) have set up 10 ‘Local Co-ordination Centres’ that are currently operating across the district.

With the help of local volunteers, the centres are able to coordinate the distribution of food parcels and prescriptions to vulnerable residents and those who are isolating.

One of the 10 centres is based at Alderman Peel High School, which is part of the Wensum Trust and a key location within the Wells community.

Sandra King, who has been running the Wells Local Co-ordination Centre at Alderman Peel High School since March, said: “I have been liaising with the principal, Alastair Ogle, to help deliver urgent food parcels to local families in need and have established links with our local authority to help reach families of those students who live outside of the North Norfolk District Council area.

“I feel proud to be able to support our most vulnerable residents by helping them to access the vital supplies and support they need during this difficult time.”

Teachers at the high school have been checking in with students on a regular basis and are able to connect families with the services the NNDC offer, without any delays.

Mr Ogle, the school’s principal, said: “It has been truly heart-warming to receive the messages of thanks from parents whose families we have been able to help during these difficult times and we are delighted to be able to provide a space so that the community can benefit from the work NNDC are offering.”

After speaking with a parent who works at Fakenham Medical Practice, Amanda Moffat, teacher of Design and Technology at Alderman Peel High School, decided to donate the school’s safety goggles so that they could be used as PPE by medical staff.

The school has since sent more safety goggles out to other areas of North Norfolk with PPE shortages.

Jo Parkes, a practice nurse at Fakenham Medical Centre said: “Having safety goggles that fit comfortably to ensure safety with face-to-face contact, for example in childhood vaccination clinics, has made a daunting situation much easier.

“There is no being heroes, it is just a job that I have been trained to do, albeit in difficult times.”