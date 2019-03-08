Search

Teen earns prestigious scholarship just three years after brain tumour diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 15:22 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 30 August 2019

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy student Abbie Boast celebrates her GCSE results. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy student Abbie Boast celebrates her GCSE results. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

An inspirational teenager has earned a scholarship at a prestigious Norfolk boarding school just three years after being told she had a rare brain tumour.

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy student Abbie Boast celebrates her GCSE results. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGreat Yarmouth Charter Academy student Abbie Boast celebrates her GCSE results. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Abbie Boast, 16, from Great Yarmouth, was diagnosed with the benign grade two tumour in 2016 and has had to juggle regular hospital appointments with her school studies ever since.

After travelling to America to receive treatment in the summer of 2016, Abbie returned to Great Yarmouth Charter Academy to begin preparations for her GCSEs.

Following more than two years of studying, Abbie ended her time at the academy with a host of top grades which included two Grade 9s in Chemistry and Maths and two Grade 8s in Biology and Physics.

The results, which have earned her a place at Gresham's in Holt, are all the more impressive after she was struck down with chickenpox halfway through her exams.

From left to right; dad, Dean, Abbie, mum, Alison and brother, Ashton. Picture: Joseph NortonFrom left to right; dad, Dean, Abbie, mum, Alison and brother, Ashton. Picture: Joseph Norton

"I was the first person in the queue last Thursday and I was really nervous," Abbie said.

"When I opened the envelope and saw all these big numbers I couldn't believe it.

"I just broke down in tears."

The 16-year-old was diagnosed with the tumour after she suffered two seizures and subsequently had a scan.

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy student Abbie Boast celebrates her GCSE results. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGreat Yarmouth Charter Academy student Abbie Boast celebrates her GCSE results. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Although the tumour is inoperable it is not cancerous.

Due to the illness, Abbie has had to visit Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on a regular basis and also suffered from tiredness which meant she lost valuable study time.

She said: "I often had to have power naps after school but when it comes to revision it's about knowing what works for you.

"I made loads of flashcards and they really helped.

"The teachers were all really supportive and I can't thank them enough."

Abbie's mum, Alison, described her pride at her daughter's achievement.

Mrs Boast said: "Nothing can ever prepare a parent for what we have had to go through over the last couple of years.

"We're just overjoyed with how well Abbie has done.

"As parents she makes us so proud."

Abbie said she can't wait to get started at Gresham's on Saturday where she will study Chemistry, Physics and Maths at A level.

She said: "It's a fantastic opportunity and one I have earned on merit.

"Moving from home is a big step for me but I'm really excited to start at the school."

To keep up to date with Abbie's journey visit her Facebook page Little Bird's Big Battle.

