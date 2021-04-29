Promotion

Published: 9:30 AM April 29, 2021

A-Plan insurance company has launched an IT for schools campaign, donating £50 to clients' preferred school PTA or equivalent organisation if they mention ‘IT 4 Schools’ when getting a quote - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A-Plan Insurance in Norwich has launched a new campaign to help schools source new IT equipment and support Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs).

As part of A-Plan’s support of the local community, the campaign focuses on helping schools, parents and pupils at a time when they really need it. Many PTAs have been left with depleted funds due to not having the ability to host events such as fetes, cake sales and variety shows to name but a few. As a result, children may be missing out on activities and subsidised funding that would ordinarily be available via a school PTA.

Launched at the start of April and continuing throughout 2021, every time someone calls a participating branch for a quote for a new car, home, van or business insurance policy and mentions ‘IT 4 Schools’, A-Plan will donate £50 to the client’s preferred school PTA or equivalent organisation.

Krushal Patel, A-Plan’s Norwich branch manager said: “Being part of the local community has always been at the heart of what we do here at A Plan, and it is now more important than ever. That’s why the team and I are delighted to be supporting the IT for Schools campaign to help education in the area.

“These are challenging times for schools, parents and pupils. Our hope is that this will go some way to offering schools and PTAs some incredibly valuable additional support at a time when they need it most. We want to spread this message throughout the area because the more people that know, the more we can donate.”

A-Plan’s branches opened their high street doors again on April 12 in line with the government lockdown easing programme.

“It’s a real win-win situation for a local business and its community,” added Krushal, “as we could help local people save money on their insurance and get good quality insurance advice at the same time as contributing to a very good cause.”

Providing local residents and businesses with a more personalised way of arranging car, van, home, travel, or business insurance as an alternative to online insurance sites, A-Plan does all the hard work to find the right cover to suit clients’ individual circumstances.

Insurance cover can be arranged by phone. Refreshingly, A-Plan does not have call centres or call queuing systems. A-Plan can be contacted on 01603 863020.