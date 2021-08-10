News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A Level results 2021: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:26 AM August 10, 2021    Updated: 9:21 AM August 10, 2021
Students at Norwich School receive their exam results

Students at Norwich School receive their exam results in 2020. - Credit: Keith Whitmore

Hundreds of students around Norfolk and Waveney are finding out their all-important A-level results today.

Collecting results is a major milestone in a young person’s life, with university places, college courses, apprenticeships or entry into the world of work at stake.

The pandemic has meant this year's students have suffered more disruption than any cohort before them and grades have been based on teachers’ assessment rather than exam results. 

Some students will be picking up their results remotely online but others will be back in school for the ritual picking up that dreaded envelope and celebrating or comissorating with friends and classmates.

This live list of results from schools in Norfolk and Waveney will be updated as results come in to us, appearing alphabetically.

PLEASE NOTE: Some schools and colleges are choosing not to give the percentage of A* to C grades due to the unique way results have been assessed which makes comparisons with previous year’s impossible.

College of West Anglia
% of A* to C grades - 77 (2019: 73%)

Principal David Pomfret said: “I am delighted with the outstanding A-level results we have achieved this year. To achieve an overall pass rate of 99% (grades A*-E) is testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of both our students and teaching staff. We couldn’t be prouder of all they have achieved during their time with us and we wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

Open Academy Norwich
% of A* to C grades - No 2021 figures supplied

Principal Jon Ford said: “The Open Academy community has, as always, come together to get our Y13 students through such incredible times.

"I would therefore like to thank staff who worked so hard to ensure that grades were accurate and representative, and students for their incredible effort and hard work this year whether in the academy or from home during the various lockdowns.

"I wish to congratulate the students for such a great set of results in such challenging circumstances and I and all at DNEAT wish them all the best with their next steps in education, training or employment as they look at embarking upon the first steps into their chosen career pathways.”

Reepham College
% of A* to C grades - No 2021 figures supplied

College Director Helen McGuinness said: “As we mark our twelfth year as an Ofsted rated outstanding college, we once again celebrate the tremendous results of our students particularly in regard to this year’s exceptional circumstances. 

“This reflects two years hard work, the excellent level of pastoral and academic support provided by staff, and the unwavering support of their parents. 

“Our students start the next exciting stage of their lives as capable, mature, and well-rounded young people.”

Sir John Leman High School
% of A* to C grades - No 2021 figures supplied

Headteacher Michael Taylor said: “As a group of schools, we would like to congratulate and praise the students across our schools who reacted so well to the fractured, interrupted and unexpected journey they had through their KS4/KS5 studies.

“Although they have been generated in an atypical way, captured in today’s grades is a recognition of the accumulation of considerable knowledge, understanding, skill and experience. Students should go forward with confidence in their grades, reassured that their endeavours have been recognised and rewarded.

“We wish all of our young people every success and happiness for their futures.”
 


