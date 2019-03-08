A-level results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Students celebrating their A-level results at Paston College in North Walsham in 2018. How will Norfolk and Waveney's schools and colleges get on this year? Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes Archant

Hundreds of students around Norfolk and Waveney are finding out their all-important A-level results today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sixth form and college students will discover more about their next steps, from university and college courses to apprenticeship or entry into the world of work.

This live list of results from schools in Norfolk and Waveney will be updated as results come in to us, appearing alphabetically. The headline figure is the percentage of A* to C grades, with figures in brackets indicating last year's results. While comparing like for like can be difficult, the comparison will give an indication of progress.

You can also search our table and interactive map of results to see how well your school or college did.

Sixth form students on the INTO UEA Newton Programme celebrate the end of their A-levels. Picture: INTO UEA Sixth form students on the INTO UEA Newton Programme celebrate the end of their A-levels. Picture: INTO UEA

- College of West Anglia

% of A* to C grades - 77pc (78pc)

David Pomfret, principal, said: "I am delighted with the outstanding A-level results we have achieved this year. For the second year running, we have achieved a pass rate of over 97pc, which is testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of both our students and teaching staff. In addition, the number of students achieving top grades has been outstanding, with over 76pc achieving A* to C. We couldn't be prouder of all they have achieved during their time with us and we wish them every success in their future endeavours."

- INTO UEA Newton Programme

% of A* to C grades - 97pc (96pc)

Jodi Kent, Newton A-level programme manager, said: "This has been another fantastic year on the Newton A level Programme, with exceptional results from our very talented students. We are so proud of all they have achieved and these results are testimony to all of their hard work and that of the academic and non-academic teams that have supported them along the way. We look forward to seeing them progress onto many top Universities this year including Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial, UCL and many medical schools."

You may also want to watch:

- Reepham College

% of A* to C grades - 76pc (91pc)

Helen McGuinness, college director, said: "As we mark our 10th year as an Ofsted-rated outstanding college, we once again celebrate the tremendous results of our students, 27pc of whom achieved an A* or A grade. This is a reflection of both their exceptional hard work and the excellent level of pastoral and academic support provided by staff. Our students start the next exciting stage of their lives as capable, mature and well-rounded young people."

- Sheringham High School

% of A* to C grades - 60pc (73pc)

Andrew Richardson, headteacher, said: "This has been a year of outstanding A-level results for this small cohort with standout results for subjects like art, English, history, DT [design technology], biology, media and photography. Nearly a quarter achieved A* to B grades. We are extremely proud of the grades achieved and the students' ability to add value beyond their target grades, fully reflecting their hard work and commitment, and the fantastic, individualised support from staff and parents. All of our students are going to their universities and 10pc qualify as Norfolk Scholars. We maintain an excellent results track record."

- Sir John Leman High School

* of A* to C grades - 71pc (65pc)

Michael Taylor, headteacher, said: "Students from our school will be taking up places at top universities across the country such as UEA, Nottingham and Durham, others embarking on quality apprenticeships with employers such as Lovewell Blake, Mott MacDonald and Morgan Sindall. Many personal bests have been achieved: students exceeding personal targets and thus attaining their desired next steps in life. Staff and students working hard together in a supportive and collaborative ethos has seen great success this summer and we are proud of the class of 2019! Well done."