A-level results: Interactive map of Norfolk and Waveney results

See how schools and colleges across Norfolk and Waveney did in the 2019 A-level results. Picture: Google Google

How did your school or college perform in today's A-level results?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds of students around Norfolk and Waveney are finding out their all-important A-level results.

You may also want to watch:

We have been keeping a live list of results here, and you can also look through our interactive map.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services at Norfolk County Council, said: "Congratulations to all the Norfolk students receiving their A Level results today. Their achievements are down to months of hard work, and the support from families and teachers across the county.

"The best of luck to those students who will be heading to the university of their choice. For those who haven't received the results they hoped for, there are plenty of options out there. This could mean heading to a different university, studying a new course or starting their working life with an apprenticeship."