Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

A-level results: Interactive map of Norfolk and Waveney results

PUBLISHED: 09:37 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 15 August 2019

See how schools and colleges across Norfolk and Waveney did in the 2019 A-level results. Picture: Google

See how schools and colleges across Norfolk and Waveney did in the 2019 A-level results. Picture: Google

Google

How did your school or college perform in today's A-level results?

Hundreds of students around Norfolk and Waveney are finding out their all-important A-level results.

You may also want to watch:

We have been keeping a live list of results here, and you can also look through our interactive map.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services at Norfolk County Council, said: "Congratulations to all the Norfolk students receiving their A Level results today. Their achievements are down to months of hard work, and the support from families and teachers across the county.

"The best of luck to those students who will be heading to the university of their choice. For those who haven't received the results they hoped for, there are plenty of options out there. This could mean heading to a different university, studying a new course or starting their working life with an apprenticeship."

Most Read

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

Street view of the property in Holt Road, Cley. Picture: Google Maps

Police reopen section of the NDR following serious crash

Police have closed a section of the NDR following a car crash. Picture: James Bass

‘The criminals in this town are taking over’ - Man speaks out after brutal mugging

Danny Lassman, 31, suffered wounds to his head, arms and ribs after an unprompted attack. Photo: Lara Ingram

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

Street view of the property in Holt Road, Cley. Picture: Google Maps

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The criminals in this town are taking over’ - Man speaks out after brutal mugging

Danny Lassman, 31, suffered wounds to his head, arms and ribs after an unprompted attack. Photo: Lara Ingram

One person killed in NDR crash

Police car. Police sign. Incident. Crime. Generic stock picture. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police reopen section of the NDR following serious crash

Police have closed a section of the NDR following a car crash. Picture: James Bass

Why is this British Airways plane doing loops over Norwich?

The BA flight is mapped doing loops around Norwich. Picture: FlightRadar24

Hotel launches circus-themed afternoon tea inspired by Dumbo

Circus afternoon tea Credit: Strattons Hotel
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists