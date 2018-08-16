News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Interactive results map of A-levels in Norfolk and Waveney

Lauren Cope

Published: 6:53 AM August 16, 2018    Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020
Our interactive map will be updated during the day as results come in. Picture: Google

Our interactive map will be updated during the day as results come in. Picture: Google

How did your school or college perform in today's A-level results?

Hundreds of students around Norfolk and Waveney will be opening their A-level result envelopes this morning.

We've been keeping a live list of results here, and you can look through our interactive map to see how your school got on.

Penny Carpenter, chairman of Norfolk County Council's children's services committee, said: 'Congratulations to A-level students across Norfolk who are receiving their results today. A lot of hard work has gone in to get these students to this day, not only by them but also by staff at their schools and sixth forms, and their families.

'It's an exciting time for those who have got into the university of their choice, while others may have achieved less than they had hoped. If so, there are plenty of other opportunities in studying, training, apprenticeships or working, so I would encourage everyone to be positive and take advantage of all the advice that is out there.

'We aspire for the best for students across Norfolk and wish them well as they move on to a new chapter in their lives.'

You may also want to watch:

Langley School Sixth Form students collecting their A level results in 2017. Photo: Steve Adams

Langley School Sixth Form students collecting their A level results in 2017. Photo: Steve Adams

MORE: Live list of A-level results 2018 from Norfolk and Waveney

Students Hannah Peart, 18, left, and Hannah Pentney, 18, celebrate their A-Level results at the Thor

Students Hannah Peart, 18, left, and Hannah Pentney, 18, celebrate their A-Level results at the Thorpe St Andrew High School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Marc Mills celebrates an A* and two A grades in his A-Levels at the Thorpe St Andrew High School. P

Marc Mills celebrates an A* and two A grades in his A-Levels at the Thorpe St Andrew High School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

