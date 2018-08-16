Video
Interactive results map of A-levels in Norfolk and Waveney
- Credit: Archant
How did your school or college perform in today's A-level results?
Hundreds of students around Norfolk and Waveney will be opening their A-level result envelopes this morning.
We've been keeping a live list of results here, and you can look through our interactive map to see how your school got on.
Penny Carpenter, chairman of Norfolk County Council's children's services committee, said: 'Congratulations to A-level students across Norfolk who are receiving their results today. A lot of hard work has gone in to get these students to this day, not only by them but also by staff at their schools and sixth forms, and their families.
'It's an exciting time for those who have got into the university of their choice, while others may have achieved less than they had hoped. If so, there are plenty of other opportunities in studying, training, apprenticeships or working, so I would encourage everyone to be positive and take advantage of all the advice that is out there.
'We aspire for the best for students across Norfolk and wish them well as they move on to a new chapter in their lives.'
MORE: Live list of A-level results 2018 from Norfolk and Waveney
