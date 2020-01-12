End in sight to problems on 'nightmare' school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

Relief could soon be on the way for frustrated families, residents, staff and motorists on a notorious school run.

After years of campaigning to improve what has previously been described as a "nightmare" school run, work has started on a new car park to ease congestion at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft.

The new parking improvements - which have been discussed for eight years - look set to resolve serious traffic problems as Suffolk County Council contractors have started work on the long awaited car park.

Concerns had regularly been raised over the build-up of heavy traffic at the start and end of the day at the school in Gisleham Road, Carlton Colville.

A petition was launched, numerous meetings have been held and Suffolk County Council (SCC) has worked with the school, Carlton Colville Town Council and Gisleham Parish Council to resolve the traffic problems.

With councillors liasing with parents, staff and passing on the concerns to SCC, Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro and Craig Rivett, Suffolk County councillors for the Pakefield division ward, were told last year that £650,000 had been allocated to provide the car park facility on the school land to improve safety.

Carlton Colville Primary School headteacher Ben Axon said: "I am delighted that the work on our new car park has started and I hope this will go a long way to improve the traffic issues within our school community.

"The children's safety is always our first priority and so decreasing the number of cars parked on the narrow country roads around our school should have a positive impact with improving the flow of traffic, especially during peak times of the school day.

"We have worked very hard to get to this point and we are fully aware that this has been a big frustration for both parents dropping of and picking up from school each day along with the local residents.

"The car park has been a consideration for the last eight years and I would like to thank all the agencies who have assisted us during this time.

"In particular, those who have pushed this project forward over the last two years and we look forward to see the car park in full operation in around 12 weeks time."

'A very busy road'

Delighted that work has finally got under way, Mrs Vigo di Gallidoro said: "Carlton Colville Primary School is a large school with a wide intake of pupils, so many parents are forced to use cars for the school run each day on a very busy, narrow, winding country road.

"This is the start of a major safety project, for which residents and parents have campaigned for, for many years.

"We thank Neil Eaton and his team at Suffolk County Council for all their hard work and support, and of course the cabinet members who approved the spending to enable us to achieve this project."

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said: "It is great news that this has all been resolved

"From the moment the School Organisation Review took place, and Carlton Colville Primary moved to the former Gisleham Middle School site, there has been a real traffic problem at the beginning and end of the school day.

"This has been going on for a very, very long time and it is great that a solution has been found, which will be implemented shortly."