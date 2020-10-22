More than 4,600 children keeping active with virtual challenges

Cross country at Reydon Primary. Picture: North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership Archant

A series of sporting challenges to keep children active has seen thousands of youngsters competing in five virtual contests.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rugby at Brampton Primary. Picture: North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership Rugby at Brampton Primary. Picture: North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership

Since returning to the classroom last month, schools from across Lowestoft, Beccles and Southwold have taken part in five virtual challenges set up by the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership.

During this term pupils from The Ashley School and primary schools across north Suffolk have competed in cross country, tag rugby, matball, unihoc and panathlon challenges.

Cross country at Phoenix St Peter Academy in Lowestoft. Picture: North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership Cross country at Phoenix St Peter Academy in Lowestoft. Picture: North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership

Jeffrey Hoey, partnership development manager at the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership, said: “All of our challenges have been set up so children can take part in fun competitions but on their own school site due to Covid-19.

“The main focus of these activities has been to get as many children as possible active to combat the drop in physical activity created during lockdown, while also providing a competitive outlet for children that love to compete but are missing out on representing their school in the traditional way.”

Unihoc at Reydon Primary. Picture: North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership Unihoc at Reydon Primary. Picture: North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership

Across all of the virtual events each school has been receiving points for every child who takes part to encourage mass participation, with the top performing pupils being rewarded for their achievements.

Mr Hoey said: “This term our local schools have been amazing.

The North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership. Picture: North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership The North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership. Picture: North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership

“Even with all the pressure they are under, 18 of our schools have taken part in our Virtual Challenges engaging an amazing 4,657 children in the process. “A massive well done to every school, teacher, staff member and pupil involved in these activities.

“As always our local schools have gone above and beyond to provide our young people with a broad and balanced educational experience.”

Cross country at Brampton Primary. Picture: North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership Cross country at Brampton Primary. Picture: North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership

In the cross country and tag rugby events – that have also been running across all schools in Suffolk – 3,260 children from local schools have completed their races ranging from 800m for Years 1 and 2 and 1600m for Years 5 and 6.

Panathlon – a charitable organisation that supports inclusive multi sports – has produced an amazing resource to five schools locally.

Matball and unihoc activities have also been run for pupils in Years 3 and 4, with the virtual challenges designed to focus on team work and communication. It’s seen 157 children from four schools taking part so far.

With 18 schools involved – Worlingham, Reydon, Red Oak, Phoenix, Brampton, Bramfield, The Limes Academy, Woods Loke, Carlton Colville, Grove, Gunton, Ringsfield, Kessingland, St Margaret’s, Elm Tree, Poplars Primary School, Albert Pye and The Ashley School – next term schools will be challenging themselves and other schools in SportsHall Athletics, Multi skills, Kurling and the continuation of the Matball and Unihoc team activities.

If any other schools would like to get involved visit northsuffolksportandhealthpartnership.com