Tears shed as A-level results revealed in South Norfolk

Twins Devon and Cerys Williams both received As and A*s in their A-levels at Wymondham College. Photo: Bethany Wales Archant

For students across Wymondham, Attleborough and Hethersett, the nerve-racking wait for A-level results is over.

Tinashe Kanyowa, 18, received three A*s at Wymondham College. Photo: Bethany Wales Tinashe Kanyowa, 18, received three A*s at Wymondham College. Photo: Bethany Wales

At Wymondham College, 83pc of students attained A* to C grades and the school is on track to beat its record-breaking 2018 progress score.

Tinashe Kanyowa, 18, from Norwich, received three A*s and said he was excited to have finally secured his place at Oxford to study medicine.

Despite finding out how he had done at 6am via the online results system, the aspiring surgeon made his parents, Theo and Renee Kanyowa, wait until he received the paper envelope.

He said: "I couldn't believe it when I saw my results. I've wanted to study medicine since I was really young so I'm excited to start."

Katie Schutte, 18 and Sophie Brook, 18, both received As and A*s in their A-levels at Wymondham College. Photo: Bethany Wales Katie Schutte, 18 and Sophie Brook, 18, both received As and A*s in their A-levels at Wymondham College. Photo: Bethany Wales

Katie Schutte from Wicklewood said she was relieved the wait was over.

Ali Ibrahim, 18, will join his sister Lena Ibrahim studying medicine at the UEA after receiving thee As at Wymondham College. Photo: Bethany Wales Ali Ibrahim, 18, will join his sister Lena Ibrahim studying medicine at the UEA after receiving thee As at Wymondham College. Photo: Bethany Wales

The 18-year-old, who received an A and two A*s, said: "You put your social life on hold in the lead up to exams and feel guilty if you do something other than revision. I'm excited to go to the beach tonight and have ice cream to celebrate."

Headteacher Dan Browning said: "Our progress levels were the highest in Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk last year and it looks like it is even higher this year based on the provisional data. Our students leave with excellent results, but they also leave as confident leaders and it is the extra-curricular programme, sporting and leadership experience that are an equally important part of their educational journey."

Wymondham College students celebrating their A-level results. Photo: Bethany Wales Wymondham College students celebrating their A-level results. Photo: Bethany Wales

At Wymondham High Academy, principal Jonathan Rockey said he was proud of the 78pc A* to C grade results at the school, and gave particular praise to students who had performed whilst managing difficult personal circumstances.

He added: "Behind every set of examination results there is a personal story of hard work, commitment and perseverance, which we are keen to celebrate. We are absolutely delighted that the hard work of the students has been rewarded with these marvellous results."

Wymondham College students collecting their A-level results. Photo: Bethany Wales Wymondham College students collecting their A-level results. Photo: Bethany Wales

Elsewhere in the region, Attleborough Academy achieved 64pc A* to C grades, an improvement of nine percentage points from 2018.

Hethersett Old Hall School, which announced this week it would close in September, achieved 57pc A* to C grades.