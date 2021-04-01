News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Survey: How are you feeling ahead of April 12?

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:09 PM April 1, 2021   
Dominique Murphy-DeNeef.

Will you gather with friends for a pint in the spring sunshine from April 12 - Credit: Dominique Murphy-DeNeef.

As we prepare to hit our second stop on the roadmap out of lockdown, we want to know how you feel ahead of April 12.

With the latest lockdown restrictions being lifted across Norfolk, people can welcome back non-essential retail, outdoor dining, pub gardens, and can visit outside attractions.

It will also see the return of holidays, with self-catering UK based visits allowed once again.

Pre-lockdown queues at Primark in Norwich, extending up Hay Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Will you be queuing up outside your favourite shop on April 12? - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

As we head towards normality, which we hope is a one-way trip, we want to find out how you plan to spend the first week as the county prepares to reopen a little bit more.

Are you heading down to Primark first thing, or heading to your local for a socially distanced pint with your five friends? Or is a haircut first up?

We'd like to know what April 12 will look like for you - take our anonymous and quick survey.

