Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2018: winners announced

PUBLISHED: 22:55 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 22:55 05 December 2018

John Nooney, centre, overall winner, with all the winners of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

John Nooney, centre, overall winner, with all the winners of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The region’s most hard working, caring, and talented individuals were celebrated at a glittering awards ceremony this evening.

John Nooney, overall winner of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards were created by Mick and Ros Parker as a way of thanking those who work for their communities, often without recognition.

Featuring 15 categories including Carer of the Year and Outstanding Bravery, were sponsored by businesses, foundations and councils.

Winner of the Overall Star award, sponsored by Flagship Group, was John Nooney, who founded Norfolk Youth Projects in 2003 and is now chief executive.

Mr Nooney has more than 50 years of experience in youth work, and arranges cultural youth exchanges with European Union funding support.

The Norfolk Marshland rescue team win the Special Recognition award at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Young Projects is a voluntary community organisation for young people in Norwich and Norfolk. Over the years the organisation has been involved in, and organised, more than 50 cultural youth exchanges involving 3,000 young people from 35 countries.

Taking place at The Halls on St Andrew’s Pain in Norwich, the glittering ceremony began at 7.30pm following a buffet dinner.

Kicking off the evening with the opening speech, David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News said: “We are very fortunate in Norfolk and Waveney to have hundreds of people who are prepared to go above and beyond to help others.

“Every single day my team write about outstanding acts of bravery, selfless charity or voluntary work or heart warming examples of kindness and determination.

Host Nick Conrad at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“And for my team and I these are some of the most satisfying stories to write, because it confirms that the community we live in is overflowing with good people.

“Looking through this year’s record number of entries has been awe-inspiring and I thank all of you for whatever it is you have done to be here this evening.”

Also sponsored by Flagship Group was the Judges Special Award, won by the East Coast Truckers, a charity that organises day trips for disabled and under privileged children in East Anglia and provides equipment for schools, hospitals and children.

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Winners of Stars and Norfolk and Waveney 2018:

Carer of the Year, sponsored by Norfolk County Council – Joan Brookes

Young Person of the Year, sponsored by Broadland District Council – Kiera-Lea Lain

Outstanding Sporting Achievement of the Year, sponsored by Break – Ben Bartram

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press, speaks at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Community Group or Champion of the Year, sponsored by Norfolk Community Foundation – The Outsiders

Hospital/Ambulance Hero/Heroine of the Year, sponsored by East of England Co-op – Chedgrave Rescue Team

Team of the Year, sponsored by North Norfolk District Council – Chatterbox Talking Newspaper

Inspirational Person of the Year, sponsored by cottages.com – Cassie Hill

John Nooney, centre, overall winner, with all the winners of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire Service Person of the Year, sponsored by Gasway – Community Safety  Volunteers

Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Breckland Council – Mary Wiffen

Police Person of the Year, sponsored by RFT Services – Sally Mack

Unsung Hero/Heroine of the Year, sponsored by Great Yarmouth Borough Council – John Nooney

Lifetime Achievement of the Year, sponsored by Adnams Southwold – Barry and Claire Watkins, and Janet Rope.

Outstanding Bravery of the Year Award, sponsored by Norwich City Council – Maisie Lossau

Special Recognition Award – Peter Pugh Norfolk

Marshland Rescue 2018

Judges Special Award, sponsored by Flagship Group - East Coast Truckers

Topic Tags:

