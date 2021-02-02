New phone line offers extra home learning support

Published: 8:44 AM February 2, 2021

The Every Child Online has been bolstered by a new Norfolk Libraries phone line - Credit: PA

The Every Child Online campaign has been bolstered by a new place for families to turn for advice and support.

Those struggling with home learning can now seek support from Norfolk Libraries as a phone line has been set up for the cause.

The phone line aims to provide a friendly voice to families who are not familiar with home learning technology, including those that have received a new laptop or tablet as a result of Every Child Online.

The campaign is being run by the county council in partnership with this newspaper and the Norfolk Community Foundation.

The Every Child Online campaign has seen over 1,000 laptops delivered to disadvantaged children across the county. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

It aims to ensure every child has a digital device and internet connection to learn remotely at home to make sure they are not left behind in their learning because of digital disadvantage.

When dialling the Norfolk Libraries phone line, parents and carers can expect support with getting set up for home learning and advice as to where to get additional help.

If a family has any questions relating to the curriculum, they can contact their school directly.

John Fisher, county council cabinet member for children's services, said: “The response to our Every Child Online campaign has been incredible so far, but it is vital that these families feel supported beyond simply receiving a device.

“I am delighted that the libraries service has stepped in to be that friendly voice on the other end of the phone for parents and carers supporting their children learning from home. It sends an important message to families that they are not alone.”

If anyone needs help using online services, they can speak to a member of library staff on 01603 774777 from 10am-6pm Monday to Friday and 10am-4pm on Saturdays.

Margaret Dewsbury, county council cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: “Libraries are at the heart of the community and it is wonderful that the pandemic has not stopped them from playing a vital role in families lives.”

“It is undoubtedly a challenge to adjust to the ‘new normal’ of accessing education at home so I’m pleased that we can do our bit to make the process as straight forward as possible and provide parents and carers with another place to turn for support.”

Janet Holden, head of libraries and information at the county council, said: “The library service is pleased to be able to offer this support to families learning at home. We are used to helping people with online services and can provide support for those who are not very confident with their digital skills.

“If you are unsure about how to use the equipment or where to look once you have set it up, this friendly team of library staff will do their best to help you. Please do not hesitate to call us.”

Those wishing to donate equipment to the Every Child Online campaign should email devices@norfolk.gov.uk.

To donate funds visit www.norfolkfoundation.com/every-child-online/