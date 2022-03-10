EDP appeal: More than £5,000 raised for Ukraine in just 24 hours

Local militiaman Valery carries a child as he helps a fleeing family across a bridge destroyed by artillery, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. - Credit: AP

Generous readers have so far raised more than £5,000 for the EDP's appeal which supports emergency response aid on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

The war in Ukraine has forced more than two million people to flee their homes in Ukraine to escape heavy fighting, shelling and air strikes, leaving behind jobs, belonging and loved ones.

Huge numbers of people have been arriving at the country's borders with Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova with only what they can carry.

In response to the crisis, the EDP launched its Aid for Ukraine Appeal to call on readers in Norfolk and Waveney to raise vital funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help those escaping the conflict.

The EDP has launched an Aid for Ukraine appeal - Credit: Archant

Funds raised go to each of the DEC's member charities to help scale up their response and help families and children affected by the war.

Teams are operating in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries to reach people swiftly and offer food, water, medical assistance, shelter and trauma care.

And in just two days, supporters of this newspaper have generously donated more than £5,300 for the cause.

EDP editor David Powles said: "We've been overwhelmed by the initial response to the appeal.

"I think it shows the strength of feeling that exists in support of Ukraine and its people and the lengths people are prepared to go to try and help them."

Displaced people queue to get on a train to Poland in Lviv, Ukraine. - Credit: AP

Readers have been "shocked and moved" by the scenes being reported in the media, and hope their contributions act as a show of solidarity with those displaced by the war.

Annette Parkinson said: "It breaks my heart to see these poor people having to leave their homes.

"We are always thinking of them. Hoping that this dreadful situation can be resolved."

Paul and Joy Goodman said: "Hopefully this tragedy and waste of life will come to an end soon."

Ange said: "Our hearts go out to everyone effected by this terrible atrocity. We stand with the people of the Ukraine."

Firefighters extinguish a building after a rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. - Credit: AP

William Dingle said: "Please help these wonderful people."

An anonymous supporter said: "Every pound is so very helpful."

And another said: "Keep up the good work, Let them know we care."

A Ukrainian woman reacts after arriving at the Polish border. - Credit: AP

To donate to the EDP's appeal visit justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine