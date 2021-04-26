How you can help your favourite charity win a share of £20,000

Published: 6:30 AM April 26, 2021

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice is among the causes which have signed up. - Credit: Archant

Today is the first day you can collect tokens in our Cash for Charities campaign –to win a share of £20,000 for your favourite good cause in Norfolk, Waveney and north Suffolk.

It is estimated charities in Norfolk alone lost up to £120m because of the coronavirus pandemic, as most traditional fundraising activities ground to a halt.

And that means they have found it more difficult than ever to support the vulnerable people who often rely upon their work.

Wymondham Dementia Support Group has signed up for Cash for Charities - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

To thank these vital groups and organisations for all they have done for us, now you have the chance to return the favour and give them the support they need.

We have £20,000 to give away to charities – all you need to do is help us decide where it goes.

From today until July 3 we will be printing tokens in participating newspapers for you to collect.

First Focus in Fakenham has signed up for Cash for Charities - Credit: Matthew Usher

They will eventually be collected and counted, and the money will be shared proportionately based on how many have been used for each of the different charities.

There is no minimum token amount as everyone will win, but the more you collect for your favourite cause, the more money they will receive.

Norwich Evening News and EDP editor David Powles - Credit: Steve Adams

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: "For many people charities are a lifeline, offering vital support.

"But the last year has been a challenge for our worthy causes, and we hope Cash for Charities will support them as they face obstacles bigger than ever before.

"So please spread the word – and start collecting your tokens today."

Across the region, almost 100 charities of all sizes and purposes have signed up to take part in the scheme.

The new campaign Cash for Charities logo - have you registered your charity yet? - Credit: Archant

They range from the Big C, East Anglia's Children's Hospices and the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, to the Aylsham Older People's Association and the Wymondham and Attleborough Talking Newspaper.

No matter what they do and who they help, you can support them by collecting as many tokens as you can between now and July 3.

