How you can help your favourite charity win a share of £20,000
- Credit: Archant
Today is the first day you can collect tokens in our Cash for Charities campaign –to win a share of £20,000 for your favourite good cause in Norfolk, Waveney and north Suffolk.
It is estimated charities in Norfolk alone lost up to £120m because of the coronavirus pandemic, as most traditional fundraising activities ground to a halt.
And that means they have found it more difficult than ever to support the vulnerable people who often rely upon their work.
To thank these vital groups and organisations for all they have done for us, now you have the chance to return the favour and give them the support they need.
We have £20,000 to give away to charities – all you need to do is help us decide where it goes.
From today until July 3 we will be printing tokens in participating newspapers for you to collect.
They will eventually be collected and counted, and the money will be shared proportionately based on how many have been used for each of the different charities.
There is no minimum token amount as everyone will win, but the more you collect for your favourite cause, the more money they will receive.
Most Read
- 1 Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross
- 2 'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700
- 3 WATCH: Footage of fire tearing through bungalow
- 4 Norwich's modern store that rose from rubble of The Blitz
- 5 Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000
- 6 Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital
- 7 Plan to add 200 more houses to 1,196-home development
- 8 Man taken to hospital after fire destroys bungalow roof
- 9 Photos show damage caused in bungalow blaze
- 10 Seven crews tackle blaze in derelict building
David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: "For many people charities are a lifeline, offering vital support.
"But the last year has been a challenge for our worthy causes, and we hope Cash for Charities will support them as they face obstacles bigger than ever before.
"So please spread the word – and start collecting your tokens today."
Across the region, almost 100 charities of all sizes and purposes have signed up to take part in the scheme.
They range from the Big C, East Anglia's Children's Hospices and the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, to the Aylsham Older People's Association and the Wymondham and Attleborough Talking Newspaper.
No matter what they do and who they help, you can support them by collecting as many tokens as you can between now and July 3.
Every charity taking part
- 1st Attleborough (St Mary's) Scout Group
- 1st Caister Scout Group
- 1st Hoveton & Wroxham Scout Group
- 1st Snettisham Scout Group
- 1st Wymondham Scout Group
- 2nd Wells Brownies
- Age UK Norfolk
- All Saints Threxton
- Aspergers East Anglia
- Astro Brain Tumour Fund
- Aylsham Older People's Association
- Big C
- Caister Youth and Community Centre
- Cancer Community Chest
- Carers Matter Norfolk, Young Carers & Families
- Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk
- Charles Burrell Centre
- City of Norwich Aviation Museum
- City WI Norwich
- Company of Four
- Dereham Cancer Care
- Dereham Theatre Company
- Ditchingham Men's Shed
- DPA Performing Arts Academy
- East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices
- East Anglian Air Ambulance
- East of England Apples & Orchards Project
- Edith Cavell Day Centre (change of name to Swardeston Day Centre is pending)
- First Dereham Scout Group
- First Focus
- Fresh Start Future Enterprises
- Friend in Deed
- Friends of Clinks Care Farm
- Get Me Out The Four Walls
- Great Ryburgh Playing Field
- Great Yarmouth Gateway Club
- Hanworth with Gunton Memorial Hall
- Harleston and District Young Farmers
- Headway Norfolk and Waveney
- Hear for Norfolk (Norfolk Deaf Association)
- Hepworth Recreation Ground
- Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club
- Home-Start Norfolk
- How Hill Trust
- Ingham Village Hall
- Keeping Abreast
- Little Snoring Playgroup
- Louise Hamilton Trust
- Lowestoft Museum
- MenTalkHealth
- Motor Neurone Disease Association - Kings Lynn Group
- N&N Hospitals Charity
- Nansa (Norfolk and Norwich SEND Association)
- Narborough and Narford Community Centre
- Nelson's Journey
- Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS)
- Norfolk Citizens Advice
- Norfolk Community Law Service
- Norfolk Family Carers
- Norfolk Federation of WIs
- Norfolk SEN Network
- Norfolk, Norwich and Waveney Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association
- North Lynn Methodist Church
- North Walsham Play
- North Wootton Village Hall
- Norwich & District Diabetes Youth Group
- Norwich Marchesi Rotary Benevolent Account
- Oak Grove Community Church
- Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre
- Pakefield Singers
- Priscilla Bacon Hospice
- River Waveney Trust
- Rotary Club of Downham Market Trust Fund
- RSPCA East Norfolk
- Runhall Recreation Ground
- Rural Coffee Caravan
- Sing Your Heart Out
- Southwold Sailors Reading Room
- Sprowston Parochial Church Council
- St Martins
- St. John Ambulance
- Star Throwers CIO
- Sue Lambert Trust
- Swainsthorpe Community Charity Trust
- Swan Youth Project
- The 389th Bomb Group Memorial Exhibition Hethel
- The BUILD Charity
- The Clare School
- The Friends of Kelling Hospital
- The Museum of the Broads
- The Pastures
- Thetford & District Dementia Support Group
- Third Thorpe Rainbows
- Whitwell Hall Country Centre Ltd
- William Cowper Preschool Nursery
- Wymondham and Attleborough Talking Newspaper
- YMCA Norfolk