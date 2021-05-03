'Mindless vandalism' - Election candidate slams damage to signs

Published: 11:12 AM May 3, 2021

Ed Colman found his election campaign signs on the A47 at Sporle slashed through on Sunday morning. - Credit: Ed Colman

A Norfolk County Council election candidate has described damage to his election signs as "mindless vandalism."

Ed Colman, who is standing for the Swaffham division, had put up his campaign signs on the A47 at Sporle three weeks ago but was "frustrated" to see the damage to them on Sunday morning when he went along to "pick up the pieces."

The signs, which had the Conservative logo and the words "Vote Ed Colman, Vote Conservative this May'" displayed on them, have been slashed through several times on both sides, and Mr Colman said there is "no chance" of them being repaired.

Ed Colman found his election campaign signs on the A47 at Sporle slashed through on Sunday morning. - Credit: Ed Colman

Mr Colman said: "It's difficult to know if it's more frustrating or disappointing.

"The whole campaign has been really well spirited, the interaction between the candidates in Swaffham has been really positive.

You may also want to watch:

"People have been looking to engage with you on the doorstep, everyone has been really polite and the important thing to stress is a minority of ignorant people think it's okay to do things like this, when the majority of people on all sides of the election have been brilliant throughout.

"It's trying to not let it get you too down, when the vast majority of people have been incredibly supportive and happy to engage over the last few weeks."

He said the incident reaffirms how passionately he wants to continue campaigning ahead of the upcoming election for an area he grew up in.

Ed Colman found his election campaign signs on the A47 at Sporle slashed through on Sunday morning. - Credit: Ed Colman

He added: "The ironic thing is that signs like that are put up for an impact, for people to take notice, and it's obviously done it's job.

"It is frustrating because it's so unnecessary and it's incredibly petulant.

"I don't think this is about party politics or necessarily about this election, I think it's mindless vandalism really.

"Nobody standing in this election is standing for their own reasons and it's just a kick in the teeth for any candidate to have this sort of thing happen to them."

He believes the incident happened overnight on Saturday, but has not reported it to the police.