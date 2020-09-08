City pitch and putt course reopens following technical troubles

Eaton Park's pitch and putt course has reopened Picture: Bill Smith Archant © 2005

Visitors to a city park can once again tee off for a round of pitch and putt, after the course was re-opened following technical difficulties.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yesterday, Norwich City Council was forced to close the Eaton Park course until further notice after its card reader broke down.

Covid-19 restrictions put in place at the 18-hole course, which also provides foot golf, meant that it was unable to accept payment from players, with cash payments stopped as a safety measure.

You may also want to watch:

As a result the council said that the course would have to close until further notice, while the machine could be repaired and payments taken once more.

However, it has now confirmed that the reader has been repaired and players can once again take in a round.

The course is one of two run by the city council, with the other based on Mousehold Heath.