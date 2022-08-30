Your money matters - so how can we best help the community?

Opinion

The EDP's Your Money Matters campaign aims to help readers navigate the cost of living crisis - Credit: Archant

There won't be a single person reading this who doesn't realise by now that rises in the cost of living and the subsequent fall-out will be one of the biggest issues this country faces for at least the next 12 months.

That's why it's featured so prominently in your news headlines and will likely remain so for some while yet.

And in many ways that presents a big professional problem for people like myself, because I'm pretty convinced many of us are growing tired of reading similar stories day after day.

In this era of 24-hour news, when a big theme emerges, for the general public it can sometimes feel like you're being constantly pummelled with angle after angle, line after line. And much of it in this instance is negative in tone.

When I go onto national websites and see stories on this theme - whether it be some new report revealing more increases or someone saying things will get worse - I think twice about clicking on it and sometimes don't at all.

It's not that I don't care, it's just that too often I know what the story will say before I've even read it.

And for editors like myself therein lies a real challenge. We can't shy away from the cost of living crisis, but we know people will grow increasingly fatigued as far as reading about it is concerned. The access we have to digital data may only tell us about our online audience, but it is always a good indicator of where the general public's interest sits.

Our challenge therefore, and the one I've set our journalists and would encourage other media to adopt, is to not only find alternative angles from which to come at this crisis, but identify constructive ways in which we can hopefully do some good and make a difference to our readers and the community we serve.

It's why, back in April, we launched our 'Your Money Matters' pledge, which I'm today reiterating, with the aim of doing whatever we can to help ease you through this crisis, however long that may be.

The EDP has launched the Your Money Matters campaign - Credit: Archant

Despite the growing fatigue, I believe there are still many ways we can approach this issue, constructively contribute in an engaging way, help people out and make a difference.

That could be by launching a major appeal, giving over column inches to our many charities working in the sector, providing tips and solutions save cash or fighting for changes to make things better for a section of the public.

But no doubt there are a whole host of other ways we could help you the reader and that's why today I'm throwing open the challenge to let us know how you think we can best cover the cost of living crisis.

If you think there are angles we are covering well, or ones we are missing, then let me know.

If you think there are injustices we should be fighting, or appeals backing, then let me know.

The EDP should be led by its readers, their issues and their fights, and this is an issue every single one of us is going to have to tackle in one shape or form.

So please let me know how you think we could best do that.

What practical ways do you think we can help our readers? Email david.powles@archant.co.uk

As part of the 'EDP's Your Money Matters' campaign our manifesto reads as follows:

The EDP will commit increased resource to cover the cost of living crisis.

Our reporters will commit to telling your stories, sharing both your struggles and successes during this crisis.

We pledge not just to report ways people are being affected - but to help find practical solutions to ease the burden.

We will identify and highlight areas in which people are being treated unfairly and campaign for changes where need be.

We will highlight ways people can financially support others living on the breadline.

We will support local firms to highlight their struggles and how they are trying to help consumers save money

Through money off offers and deals in the newspaper and online we will aim to do our bit to help.



