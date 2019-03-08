Eastern Daily Press nominated for two national awards - and your vote is needed!
PUBLISHED: 10:40 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 15 May 2019
Archant
Two campaigns launched by this newspaper have been recognised for their contribution to the community with nominations for national awards - and your vote is needed to help them win.
Norfolk Day and Sports and Books for Schools, which provided hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of books and sports equipment for local schools, have both been nominated for the 2019 Journalism Matters awards.
The Making a Difference award recognises campaigns by local media to create positive change in their communities and is decided by public vote.
You may also want to watch:
Norfolk Day was announced in the EDP in February 2018 and was backed by celebrities including Prince William, Stephen Fry and TV presenter Jake Humphrey, who voiced a special love letter to Norfolk video.
Norfolk Day was first held on July 27 last year and will return this summer.
Sports and Books for Schools was launched to address obesity and poor literacy in Norfolk schools, offering free equipment in exchange for tokens printed across Archant titles.
To vote visit journalismmatters.co/Making-a-Difference.