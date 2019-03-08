Eastern Daily Press nominated for two national awards - and your vote is needed!

Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School librarians, Henrietta Chapman-Emms, nine, and Montague Parravani, 10, celebrate winning the Books for Schools competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Two campaigns launched by this newspaper have been recognised for their contribution to the community with nominations for national awards - and your vote is needed to help them win.

Norfolk Day and Sports and Books for Schools, which provided hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of books and sports equipment for local schools, have both been nominated for the 2019 Journalism Matters awards.

The Making a Difference award recognises campaigns by local media to create positive change in their communities and is decided by public vote.

Norfolk Day was announced in the EDP in February 2018 and was backed by celebrities including Prince William, Stephen Fry and TV presenter Jake Humphrey, who voiced a special love letter to Norfolk video.

Norfolk Day at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Picture: PAUL DICKSON Norfolk Day at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Picture: PAUL DICKSON

Norfolk Day was first held on July 27 last year and will return this summer.

Sports and Books for Schools was launched to address obesity and poor literacy in Norfolk schools, offering free equipment in exchange for tokens printed across Archant titles.

To vote visit journalismmatters.co/Making-a-Difference.