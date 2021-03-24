News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning over fake letter threatening charges for misuse of bins

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:19 AM March 24, 2021    Updated: 10:32 AM March 24, 2021
East Suffolk Council has issued a warning over a 'fake letter' scam.

A council has urged householders to be aware following reports of a "fake letter" scam.

East Suffolk Council has issued a warning urging people to be wary as a letter - claiming to be from the council - is circulating about "the misuse of bins" and possible charges being incurred.

The council is calling on people who receive similar letters or have any concerns to check with its customer services team.

A post on the council's Facebook and Twitter pages said: “We have been made aware of a fake letter, claiming to be from East Suffolk Council, received by a resident about charging for the misuse of bins.

"If you receive such letter or if you’re ever unsure whether a letter is really from the council, please call our Customer Services team on 0333 016 2000 to check."

Lowestoft News
Suffolk

