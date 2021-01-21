Road in north Norfolk village shut until next week due to leaking water main

Published: 10:47 AM January 21, 2021

Part of School Road in East Ruston has been closed because of a leaking water main. - Credit: Google StreetView

Part of a north Norfolk road will be closed until next week due to a leaking water main.

Anglian Water is trying to sort out the problem on School Road in East Ruston, just in front of the East Ruston Area Infant School and village hall.

The water authority said the road would be closed until Tuesday, January 26.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "We are carrying out emergency repairs to a leaking main, and the road closure is in place due to the location and nature of the leak."

The road is the main link between the villages of Honing and Worstead and the coastal communities of Happisburgh and Eccles-on-Sea.



















