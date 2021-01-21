News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Road in north Norfolk village shut until next week due to leaking water main

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:47 AM January 21, 2021   
Part of School Road in East Ruston has been closed because of a leaking water main.  

Part of School Road in East Ruston has been closed because of a leaking water main. - Credit: Google StreetView

Part of a north Norfolk road will be closed until next week due to a leaking water main. 

Anglian Water is trying to sort out the problem on School Road in East Ruston, just in front of the East Ruston Area Infant School and village hall.

The water authority said the road would be closed until Tuesday, January 26.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "We are carrying out emergency repairs to a leaking main, and the road closure is in place due to the location and nature of the leak."

The road is the main link between the villages of Honing and Worstead and the coastal communities of Happisburgh and Eccles-on-Sea.






You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Four national high street names to move into former M&S store

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus