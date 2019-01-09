Lost dogs are reunited with their owner after running loose around village

One of two dogs found running loose in East Rudham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE Archant

A pair of dogs which were found running loose around a Norfolk village are safe and well having been reunited with their owner.

North Norfolk Police found the two pets, one black and the other blonde, running around East Rudham, near Fakenham, on Monday night (January 7).

The dogs, which were both microchipped, were taken to a vet to stay overnight.

But officers reported today (January 9) that the canines had now been returned home.

North Norfolk Police said on Twitter: “We are pleased to report that the dogs owner has been found and both dogs returned safe and well. “Thank you to everybody who has contacted us with information and helped reunite!”

