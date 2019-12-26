Search

Advanced search

College celebrates achievements of its students

26 December, 2019 - 12:00
Abbie Reddington at East Norfolk Awards 2019. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College

Abbie Reddington at East Norfolk Awards 2019. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College

East Norfolk Sixth Form College

The achievements of students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College have been celebrated at its annual awards evening.

Ben Phair at East Norfolk Awards 2019. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form CollegeBen Phair at East Norfolk Awards 2019. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College

Former students and their parents gathered at the college to receive their certificates and special awards.

Great Yarmouth mayor Michael Jeal was guest of honour and presented special awards to a number of students for achieving outstanding results or for their contribution to the college or local community.

ITV Weatherman Chris Page, a former alumni, presented awards and spoke about his journey from the college to become a familiar face on our television screens every night. He spoke passionately about his love for physical geography and had words of advice for current and former students.

You may also want to watch:

Principal Dr Catherine Richards said: "2019 was yet another fantastic year for the college with students achieving some outstanding results. Our students achieved a 99pc pass rate and there were 30 subjects with a 100pc pass rate. We had a record breaking 10 offers for Oxbridge and more students progressed to universities than ever before and more students went to Russell Group Universities and the UEA.

More than 120 students achieved Norfolk Scholar Awards which are presented to students who gained A*, A and B grades or distinctions. No other school or college in Norfolk has achieved this number of certificates.

Dr Richards added: "Our former students should be very proud of their achievements and the fact they attended such a high performing Sixth Form College. Every year, they continue to show what an amazing place EN is. None of this would be possible without the support and commitment from the dedicated team of staff across the College, both teaching and non-teaching staff, who make sure our students are at the centre of all that they do."

For a full list of this year's winners, see this week's Mercury (December 27).

Class of 2019 at East Norfolk Awards 2019. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form CollegeClass of 2019 at East Norfolk Awards 2019. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College

Most Read

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Meet Noel and Leon - two Christmas babies born within space of an hour

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Christmas babies 2019. Pictures: Ella Wilkinson

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man dies on Scottish mountain

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

Crowds gather for West Norfolk Hunt’s Boxing Day meet

Riders and hounds move off from the West Norfolk Hunt's oBxing Day meet Picture: Chrs Bishop

Can you spot yourself in our Boxing Day dip photos?

Ready for the Cromer Boxing Day swim. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Toddler Harry Deeba visits air ambulance after friends complete fundraising walk

Taverham toddler Harry Deeba at the £3,000 cheque donation to the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Martin Wales
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists