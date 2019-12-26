College celebrates achievements of its students

Abbie Reddington at East Norfolk Awards 2019. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College East Norfolk Sixth Form College

The achievements of students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College have been celebrated at its annual awards evening.

Ben Phair at East Norfolk Awards 2019. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College Ben Phair at East Norfolk Awards 2019. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College

Former students and their parents gathered at the college to receive their certificates and special awards.

Great Yarmouth mayor Michael Jeal was guest of honour and presented special awards to a number of students for achieving outstanding results or for their contribution to the college or local community.

ITV Weatherman Chris Page, a former alumni, presented awards and spoke about his journey from the college to become a familiar face on our television screens every night. He spoke passionately about his love for physical geography and had words of advice for current and former students.

Principal Dr Catherine Richards said: "2019 was yet another fantastic year for the college with students achieving some outstanding results. Our students achieved a 99pc pass rate and there were 30 subjects with a 100pc pass rate. We had a record breaking 10 offers for Oxbridge and more students progressed to universities than ever before and more students went to Russell Group Universities and the UEA.

More than 120 students achieved Norfolk Scholar Awards which are presented to students who gained A*, A and B grades or distinctions. No other school or college in Norfolk has achieved this number of certificates.

Dr Richards added: "Our former students should be very proud of their achievements and the fact they attended such a high performing Sixth Form College. Every year, they continue to show what an amazing place EN is. None of this would be possible without the support and commitment from the dedicated team of staff across the College, both teaching and non-teaching staff, who make sure our students are at the centre of all that they do."

For a full list of this year's winners, see this week's Mercury (December 27).