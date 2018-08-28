Search

Former Norwich City reserve player dies aged 89

PUBLISHED: 09:29 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 09 January 2019

True East Harling local Tony Briggs died at the end of December 2018. PHOTO: Jean Denniss

Archant

A Norfolk sportsman and father who lived in the same village all his life has died aged 89.

Tony Briggs passed away on December 27, 2018, after being diagnosed with dementia.

The former HGV driver and Forestry Commission worker, from East Harling, was a reserve player for Norwich City Football Club, and played football for Norfolk. He was also a tennis and bowls player, and captained the Thetford cricket team that won the Carter Cup in the 70s.

His widow, Brenda Briggs, 84, said the story of their six-decade marriage began when their eyes met at a party in the 1950s.

In 2007 the Eastern Daily Press reported Mr Briggs and his two siblings had a combined 135 years of marriage between them. All three were all born and married in East Harling.

Mrs Briggs said: “Wherever we went there was always someone who knew him. He led a good life.”

His funeral is at East Harling church on January 10 at 1.30pm.

