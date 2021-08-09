Claire's 'contentment' sees her celebrate 105th birthday

Published: 10:48 AM August 9, 2021

Claire Maggs celebrated her 105th birthday with her family. - Credit: Black Swan

A Norfolk woman has been showered with more than 40 cards from friends, family and the community to mark her 105th birthday.

Claire Maggs, celebrated the milestone on Sunday with her family at the Beeches care home in East Harling.

Claire Maggs turned 105 on August 8 and enjoyed celebrations with her family. - Credit: Black Swan

She had a busy morning opening birthday cards receiving 46 cards, from friends, family and the community.

Black Swan which runs the home had put out an appeal for cards to mark her big day.

Mrs Maggs was born on August 8 1916 in Wales.

You may also want to watch:

At the age of 14, she began working as a housekeeper and married her husband Arthur at the age of 23.

On what is the key to living a long life, Mrs Maggs said: "Contentment along a side of stubbornness, and not giving in."

Chloe Boon, deputy manager at The Beeches, said: "Claire adores her grandchildren, turned a blind eye to any mischief. She is always content with her life, and lived for her family."