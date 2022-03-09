News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GoGo Dragon to be auctioned in support of Ukraine

Sarah Hussain

Published: 11:18 AM March 9, 2022
East Anglian Motor Auctions has been asked to sell Norclear's GoGo Dragon for charity.

A GoGo Dragon will be auctioned this week to raise funds to support Ukrainians who have been displaced by war.

East Anglian Motor Auctions (EAMA) in Wymondham will be holding a charity auction lot on Friday, March 11 in aid of the Red Cross DEC Ukraine appeal.

Stephen Brown, of Lingwood-based firm Norclear, contacted EAMA to donate and auction its dragon to help raise funds for the cause.

Tristram Belemore-Smith will be auctioning the item at around 1pm on Friday, at the end of the Classic and Retro Auction at EAMA.

East Anglian Motor Auctions has been asked to sell Norclear's GoGo Dragon for charity, with funds raised donated to Ukraine.

He said the item will be sold without reserve and all the company's fees will be waived, with all proceeds being sent to charity.

The auctioneer added: "We are very pleased to give the general public an opportunity to not only acquire such an interesting iconic item, but at the same point help with the plight of the displaced families in Ukraine that the proceeds will help with."

To bid contact EAMA on 01953859180 or visit www.eama-norwich.co.uk

