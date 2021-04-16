Popular museum gears up for weekend reopening

Published: 9:00 AM April 16, 2021

The East Anglia Transport Museum in Carlton Colville is set to re-open. Picture: MICK HOWES - Credit: Mick Howes

The region's premier working transport museum is set to open its gates for the 2021 season this weekend.

Families will be able to visit the popular attraction as the East Anglia Transport Museum, on Chapel Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft opens at noon on Sunday, April 18.

A spokesman said: "We’re delighted to announce that, in line with the Government’s roadmap for removing Covid restrictions, we will be opening our gates for the 2021 season at midday on Sunday, April 18."

The museum will then be open every Sunday from noon to 4.30pm, with last admission at 3.30pm, through until Sunday, May 16.

They will also open on Bank Holiday Monday, May 3.

The museum will then open with its "regular opening pattern" from May 17 through to the end of the season in October.

While not being able to allow visitors to view its indoor displays until mid May, the museum collection has been adapted so these can be viewed from outside.

The indoor café seating area is also closed with extra covered outdoor seating provided instead. All the other usual attractions, including rides on the tram, trolleybus and our light railway will be available

Visit www.eatransportmuseum.co.uk for further details.



