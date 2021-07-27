East Anglia rail groups join campaign to encourage people to discover Britain

Published: 3:07 PM July 27, 2021

East Anglia's community rail groups have joined forces in a national campaign to encourage people to discover Britain's hidden sites.

The 'Days Out by Rail' campaign, coordinated by Community Rail Network, aims to inspire day-tripper and leisure travellers to jump aboard a train, for "fun, eco-friendly outings" and to raise awareness about rail being one of the greenest ways to travel.

The eight-week initiative also aims to help people explore less well known spots as part of a day out, short break or staycation.

East Anglia’s six community rail partnerships will be highlighting places to visit and things to do along Greater Anglia’s rural branch lines as part of the campaign.

Its focus includes inspiring and encouraging travellers to explore "off the beaten track, marvel at spectacular views, enjoy purse-friendly days out, reconnect with family, discover what’s on their doorstep", and to explore scenic walking and cycling routes, by train.

Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network, said: “Many people don’t realise the scope for seeing Britain’s stunning landscapes, pretty villages and historic sites by rail and making use of our wonderful, often little-known, community rail lines and stations is a great way to do this.

“We are excited to launch our Days Out by Rail campaign with help from community rail partnerships and station volunteers across the country.

"We hope to inspire more people to explore our beautiful countryside and fascinating heritage through green and scenic journeys by rail, avoiding the stress and pollution of driving and parking.”

Community Rail Network is the national umbrella body for 74 community rail partnerships and 1,000 station friends groups working locally to help communities get the most from their railways and benefit from sustainable travel.

Greater Anglia said as more people return to rail it is seeing some trains and stations getting busier, and has added more trains to its timetable.

Customers are being encouraged to use the full length of trains and platforms and its ‘less busy trains tool’ to opt for a quieter train.

For more information and details of the revised timetable visit www.greateranglia.co.uk