Family run business to celebrate 250 years on the high street

PUBLISHED: 14:45 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 24 December 2019

To mark its major milestone, CT Baker Group, which owns Bakers and Larners, CT Baker Builders’ Merchants and Budgens of Holt and Aylsham, is planning a bumper year of fundraising. Picture: EACH

Archant

A north Norfolk family business is set to celebrate its 250th anniversary with a year of fundraising.

To mark its major milestone, CT Baker Group, which owns Bakers and Larners, CT Baker Builders' Merchants and Budgens of Holt and Aylsham, is planning a bumper year of fundraising.

Tina Burdett, EACH west Norfolk regional fundraiser, said: "We're proud and honoured to be chosen as the beneficiary of their celebratory fundraising pledge.

"I've already heard there will be a range of special 250th anniversary products including a specialist gin, teddy bear, jute bag and more!"

The group hope to raise £25,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Jane Gurney-Read, acting managing director of CT Baker Group, said: "To reach our 250-year anniversary of trading in and being a part of the community in Norfolk is a remarkable achievement, and we wanted to do something to mark it that would make a positive difference."

