Family run business to celebrate 250 years on the high street

To mark its major milestone, CT Baker Group, which owns Bakers and Larners, CT Baker Builders' Merchants and Budgens of Holt and Aylsham, is planning a bumper year of fundraising. Picture: EACH Archant

A north Norfolk family business is set to celebrate its 250th anniversary with a year of fundraising.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

To mark its major milestone, CT Baker Group, which owns Bakers and Larners, CT Baker Builders' Merchants and Budgens of Holt and Aylsham, is planning a bumper year of fundraising.

You may also want to watch:

Tina Burdett, EACH west Norfolk regional fundraiser, said: "We're proud and honoured to be chosen as the beneficiary of their celebratory fundraising pledge.

"I've already heard there will be a range of special 250th anniversary products including a specialist gin, teddy bear, jute bag and more!"

The group hope to raise £25,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Jane Gurney-Read, acting managing director of CT Baker Group, said: "To reach our 250-year anniversary of trading in and being a part of the community in Norfolk is a remarkable achievement, and we wanted to do something to mark it that would make a positive difference."