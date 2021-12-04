Children's hospice launches Christmas tree recycling scheme
- Credit: Archant
A Norfolk charity has launched a tree recycling scheme to help raise much-needed funds.
East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH), in conjunction with Just Helping, is offering to collect Christmas conifers this year.
The environmentally-friendly service is available for postcodes across Norfolk and people can sign up to the service by making a voluntary donation to the charity.
EACH community fundraiser Tim Jenkins said: “After all the fun, buzz and anticipation of the festive period, it’s always a horrible job getting rid of your tree in January.
“By signing up for our recycling scheme, it’s one less thing to worry about.
“It saves a job and is a great way for us to raise funds to ensure we can keep providing vital care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions, as well as support for their families."
Registration is currently open and closes on January 9.
More information about the collection service can be found here.
Most Read
- 1 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
- 2 Tributes to 'kind and caring' Norwich man with a love of chess and walking
- 3 Broads pub once visited by Chelsea players shuts for good
- 4 'Like touching grim reaper's nose': Teenager lucky to be alive after crash
- 5 Norfolk car dealership and MOT centre named among best in the country
- 6 WATCH: Moment hero doorman tackles knifeman during Norwich triple stabbing
- 7 Man who died in Old Buckenham crash named
- 8 Bid to build 70-bed care home and 24 affordable houses
- 9 Norfolk's oldest woman dies, aged 110
- 10 'Fantastic' barn conversion with golf simulator and games room is for sale