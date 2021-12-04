News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Children's hospice launches Christmas tree recycling scheme

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:17 PM December 4, 2021
Updated: 9:43 PM December 4, 2021
East Anglia's Children's Hospice will be offering a tree recycling scheme this year, helping turn your unwanted Christmas trees into much needed funds for the charity - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk charity has launched a tree recycling scheme to help raise much-needed funds.

East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH), in conjunction with Just Helping, is offering to collect Christmas conifers this year.

The environmentally-friendly service is available for postcodes across Norfolk and people can sign up to the service by making a voluntary donation to the charity.

EACH community fundraiser Tim Jenkins said: “After all the fun, buzz and anticipation of the festive period, it’s always a horrible job getting rid of your tree in January.

“By signing up for our recycling scheme, it’s one less thing to worry about.

“It saves a job and is a great way for us to raise funds to ensure we can keep providing vital care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions, as well as support for their families."

Registration is currently open and closes on January 9. 

More information about the collection service can be found here. 

