Children's hospice launches Christmas tree recycling scheme

East Anglia's Children's Hospice will be offering a tree recycling scheme this year, helping turn your unwanted Christmas trees into much needed funds for the charity - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk charity has launched a tree recycling scheme to help raise much-needed funds.

East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH), in conjunction with Just Helping, is offering to collect Christmas conifers this year.

The environmentally-friendly service is available for postcodes across Norfolk and people can sign up to the service by making a voluntary donation to the charity.

EACH community fundraiser Tim Jenkins said: “After all the fun, buzz and anticipation of the festive period, it’s always a horrible job getting rid of your tree in January.

“By signing up for our recycling scheme, it’s one less thing to worry about.

“It saves a job and is a great way for us to raise funds to ensure we can keep providing vital care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions, as well as support for their families."

Registration is currently open and closes on January 9.

More information about the collection service can be found here.